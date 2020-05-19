The number of deaths from COVID-19 reached a six-day high Tuesday, with 60 newly reported deaths announced by the Maryland Department of Health in the last 24 hours.
There have now been 1,963 people who have died from COVID-19 since March 18, when the first death in Maryland was announced. That means 31-times more people have died from COVID-19 in two months than from influenza during the seven-month flu season.
COVID-19 also accounts for 3.7-times more deaths in Maryland than roadway fatalities did in 2019, according to the most recent data available from the Maryland Department of Transportation.
It is unclear how many deaths have come from long-term care facilities. The Maryland Department of Health updates information on cases and deaths from nursing homes once a week, on Wednesdays.
There are at least 77 deaths without county data available. Some of the deaths are likely from Frederick County as the Frederick County Health Department is reporting nine more deaths than the state.
It is possible that the state has not reported all the deaths in Frederick County due to lags in reporting between the county and state health departments. The county is reporting more cases than the state as well.
Confirmed cases increased by 1,783, bringing the state total to 41,546. The increase reported Tuesday is Maryland's highest single-day increase in cases yet in the pandemic. Actual case counts are also likely higher due to lags between county and state health departments.
This is likely, in part, due to expanded testing, with the state adding additional testing sites at VEIP stations and Meritus Medical Center now offering tests for people regardless of if they are symptomatic.
Hospitalizations continue to decrease with with lower numbers of both intensive and acute care patients. There were 113 additional people reported hospitalized between Monday and Tuesday.
But there were enough people discharged to bring the number of people currently hospitalized down to 1,421, a decrease of 26.
The number of intensive care patients dropped by 18, with acute care patients decreasing by 884.
Hospitalizations and intensive care patients are metrics the governor uses to determine how to proceed with his reopening plan.
The numbers have been declining in the three days since Gov. Larry Hogan announced the first stage of the Roadmap for Recovery. If the numbers continue the trend, the governor could start to reopen more in a couple weeks.
However, many jurisdictions did not open following Hogan's plan. Counties like Frederick and Howard used modified and delayed reopening plans, as county leadership said they felt it was not right for their respective counties to reopen as quickly.
Hotspots like Prince George's and Montgomery counties, which consistently lead the state in the number of cases and deaths, also did not reopen, with Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks extending the stay-at-home order until June 1.
