For the second straight day, Frederick County reported having zero intensive care unit beds in use by COVID-19 patients, and only five hospital beds are currently in use, according to data from the Frederick County Health Department.
That marks a new low. Hospitalizations had not dropped below eight since March, when the pandemic began.
The county did report one new death on Saturday, bringing Frederick County's total to 110. Meanwhile, 15 deaths were reported statewide in the last 24 hours.
While the county and state both reported new positive cases — 17 and 335, respectively — the positivity rates continue to drop. The positivity rate, which indicates what percentage of people who were tested receive a positive result for COVID-19, sits at 4.6 percent for the county and 4.86 percent for the state.
Hospitalizations in Maryland have continued to decrease as they have for the last month, now sitting at 478.
While the numbers are on a downward trend, both Gov. Larry Hogan and County Executive Jan Gardner have encouraged residents to keep social distancing and wearing masks in public.
