Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continued to drop as the number of patients in intensive care reached a 19-day low.
As of 10:20 a.m. Monday, the Maryland Department of Health reported there were 555 COVID-19 patients receiving intensive care — the lowest since April 28, when there were 551 patients.
With the numbers of intensive care patients dropping, as well as those in acute care, current hospitalizations reached their lowest in 23 days. There were 1,447 people currently hospitalized as of Monday morning. The numbers had not dropped below 1,450 since April 25.
The drop in hospitalizations is likely due to the stay-at-home order put in place by Gov. Larry Hogan on March 31. While he lifted it Friday, it will take more than two days to determine how the first stage of the Roadmap to Recovery will affect the COVID-19 situation in Maryland.
And not all jurisdictions followed Hogan's plan. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner issued a modified reopening plan, including delays to when houses of worship and personal services may reopen.
Others like Howard County allowed retail to open but only for curbside delivery instead of at 50 percent capacity as Hogan announced.
There was a smaller increase in the number of deaths, with 27 new deaths reported. New reported deaths have fluctuated throughout May, with lows of 26 on May 3 and 28 on May 10. However, after a dip, the numbers tended to rise back up.
At this point, there have been more than 3.5-times as many deaths due to COVID-19 in two months than there were roadway fatalities in 2019, according to the most recent data available from the Maryland Department of Transportation.
Overall, confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 959, slightly higher than reported on Sunday. Maryland is now shy of 40,000 cases of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 and will likely exceed that amount by Tuesday.
However, these numbers are likely higher as county health departments report slightly higher numbers than the Maryland Department of Health does.
This includes the Frederick County Health Department, which reported 1,477 cases and 90 deaths, as of Sunday at 4 p.m. The state health department lists 1,460 cases and 83 deaths for the county.
