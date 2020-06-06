Frederick County COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend down while cases still tick upward, one week after Memorial Day weekend.
As of Saturday, there are 2,135 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Frederick County, up 22 cases from Friday. No additional deaths have been reported, and 44 additional people have been released from isolation.
The 7-day positivity rate -- meaning the percentage of people who were tested who were positive for COVID-19 -- dropped almost 1 percent, from 8.8 percent on Thursday to 7.9 percent on Saturday.
The highest number of hospital beds in use for COVID patients in Frederick County was recorded on May 8, when 37 beds were in use. Now, 13 beds are in use, down from 19 at the beginning of the week. Five ICU beds and six ventilators are in use.
Maryland reported 12,490 tests and 712 positive cases since Friday. Hospitalizations continued to drop, leaving the state with 1,059 hospitalizations as of Saturday.
Testing volume has increased greatly since Gov. Larry Hogan announced residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms to be tested. As a result, the percentage of people testing positive has dropped substantially within the last month.
