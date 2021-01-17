COVID-19 hospitalizations in Frederick County were the highest Sunday than at any previous time during the pandemic.
On Sunday, there are 71 patients with COVID-19 and nine patients in intensive care at Frederick Health Hospital. A week ago, there were 65 people in the hospital for COVID-19, including 10 in intensive care, the previous high. The second highest day for hospitalizations was Jan. 11 when there were 69 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
In Maryland overall, 1,823 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 and 408 of those are in intensive care.
More than 2,400 cases were confirmed between Saturday and Sunday in the state, bringing the total to 326,445. The positivity rate dropped by .01 percent and is now 8.12 percent.
The COVID-19 death toll in the state is now 6,394 after 25 additional deaths were confirmed between Saturday and Sunday.
In Frederick County, 80 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in 24 hours, bringing the total to 14,230. The positivity rate is 9 percent and the death toll is 215, with one additional death reported Sunday.
Across Maryland, 223,740 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, with over 7,000 of those people receiving it in the last 24 hours. Over 20,000 people have also gotten their second vaccine.
