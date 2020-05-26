For the first time in 10 days, current hospitalizations in Maryland due to COVID-19 rose.
Hospitalizations are up 36, bringing the total of current hospitalizations to 1,315, according to the Maryland Department of Health. As current hospitalizations increased, so did the number of intensive care and acute care patients, with those in acute care rising by 33.
Current hospitalizations saw some small increases the past couple weeks, but the reported rise on Tuesday marks the largest increase since May 4.
Overall, 87 more people were reported hospitalized due to the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 between Monday and Tuesday. With current hospitalizations increasing by 36, it means people were also discharged.
It is unclear what effect the rise in current hospitalizations will have on the state. Gov. Larry Hogan and his team are using the hospitalization data as benchmarks to determine if the state should continue to reopen. If hospitalizations continue to rise, it will likely mean a longer gap between stage one and stage two of the Roadmap to Recovery.
Reported deaths also rose, increasing by 30 between Monday and Tuesday. However, an increase of 30 is smaller than increases the state saw over the past couple of weeks.
The Maryland Department of Health also reported smaller increases on Sunday and Monday. If the trend continues, increases in reported deaths will reflect numbers last seen in early April.
Confirmed cases increased by 535, the smallest increase reported since April 22. It is unclear if there is any lag in test results that accounts for the smaller increase. Test sites like those announced at Walmart and CVS will likely take three to five days before delivering results.
So while people may have been tested this weekend at those sites, including in Frederick County, their test results may not have been recorded yet.
When are we gonna stop letting the Germophobes dictate our lives?
I can't get the charts to work on my smart phone. What were the age groups for the increase in hospitalizations and deaths?
Gee...what happened 2 weeks ago that could bring this about....Mother's day and forgetting to socially distance...and also a boatload of people out and about. Still don't care?
Let's say you woke up with a terrible cough, a fever, and severe body aches. Immediately, you rush to the doctor, and unfortunately, you’re diagnosed with COVID-19. For the last two weeks, you’ve been unaware that you were infected and you’ve ignored "the rules." You've gotten together with some close friends for pizza, had a few people over, even visited a park and a beach. You figured, “I don’t feel sick. I have the right to keep living my normal life. No one can tell me what to do."
With your diagnosis, you spend the next few days at home on the couch, feeling pretty crappy; but then you’re well again because you’re young, healthy, and strong. Lucky you. But your best friend caught it from you during a visit to your house, and because she didn't know she was contagious, she visited her 82-year-old grandfather, who uses oxygen tanks daily to help him breathe because he has COPD and heart failure. Now, he’s dead.
Your co-worker, who has asthma, caught it too, during your little pizza get-together. Now, he’s in the ICU, and he's spread it to a few others in his family, too--but they won't know that for another couple of weeks yet.
The cashier at the restaurant where you picked up the pizza carried the infection home to his wife, who has MS, which makes her immunosuppressed. She’s not as lucky as you, so she’s admitted to the hospital because she’s having trouble breathing. She may need to be placed in a medically-induced coma and intubated; she may not get to say goodbye to her loved ones. She may die surrounded by machines, with no family at her bedside.
All because you couldn't stand the inconvenience of a mask; of staying home; of changing your familiar routines for just a little while. Because you have the right, above all other's rights, to continue living your normal life and no one, I mean no one, has the right to tell you what to do.
#SocialDistancing = It’s not about YOU!
#WearAMask = It's not about YOU!
#StayHome = It's not about YOU!
#GetTested = It's not about YOU!
More virtual signaling from Greg F. Yawn, same S different day.
More like great common sense advice highly recommended by our medical professionals. But hey, virtue signalling.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest best estimate of the death rate for individuals with COVID-19 symptoms is just 0.26 percent, slightly higher than that of the seasonal flu.
Its “current best estimate” is that the symptomatic case fatality ratio (CFR) for all Americans is 0.4 percent and that 35 percent of those who get the virus are asymptomatic. Thus, the infection fatality rate (IFR) is 0.4 percent of the 65 percent who actually have symptoms, which comes to just 0.26 percent. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/planning-scenarios.html
#Calmdown
#Statisticsareyourfriend
#Educateyourself
Confirmed case are up because there is more testing! That does not equate to an increase in the infection rate. Daily changes are caused by many factors, like the varied timing of administering and completing tests. Putting the blame on a day when citizens may have gotten together is ignorant, plain and simple. Reported deaths, a number that is likely inflated, are down. To some, these restrictions are more than an inconvenience. Try reading and understanding the data, not the hype.
