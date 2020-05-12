COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths in Maryland increased between Monday and Tuesday, ending a streak of decreasing hospitalizations.
Hospitalizations increased by 19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of COVID-19-related hospitalizations to 1,563, according to the Maryland Department of Health. Of the 1,563 hospitalizations, 590 are in intensive care.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care has been trickling up. While the number of ICU beds currently in use for COVID-19 spiked at 611 two days ago, the numbers had been plateauing around 570-580. The spike was the highest number of ICU beds used for COVID-19 that the Maryland Department of Health has reported so far.
Excluding the spike two days ago, the last time ICU numbers reached 590 was April 30.
Gov. Larry Hogan has said one blip won’t reset the clock, and up until this point, hospital numbers, overall, were steadily decreasing, which means it is likely that Hogan could announce the first stage of his reopening plan Wednesday during his 5 p.m. press conference.
It is unclear if the rise in ICU beds for COVID-19 patients will affect the decision.
Deaths also continue to rise. Maryland Department of Health is reporting 70 new deaths from COVID-19, a larger increase than reported Monday. At least 1,643 Maryland residents have died from COVID-19 in just over two months.
There are 113 probable deaths, which means COVID-19 is suspected but the death certificate is waiting laboratory confirmation. Of the confirmed deaths, nearly 100 do not have county information.
Nearly 100 people were released from isolation, bringing the total to 1,563.
Overall, confirmed cases rose in Maryland, but at a smaller increase, with 688 new cases. The state has now seen a total of 34,601 cases.
(2) comments
Open er up and cull the herd Governor
It's confusing when you leave one story up that says hospitalizations are down and then post another that says they are up. Get rid of the older story when you post a new one, whatever the stories say. We are looking to you for accurate information.
