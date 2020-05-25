Frederick County had reported 1,742 cases of COVID-19 and 101 deaths as of Monday, May 25. Of those 1,742 cases, 1,034 cases have been released from isolation, according to the Frederick County Health Department.
Sixty new cases had been reported since Friday, May 25.
Eight ventilators, 14 acute beds and 11 Intensive Care Unit beds were in use as of Sunday. Each of those numbers have been dropping or plateauing over the course of the last three days.
Of the 101 reported deaths, 60 were residents in long-term care facilities. According to county data, 154 staff members and 262 facility residents had been confirmed to have the virus. Zero staff deaths have been reported.
Ballenger Creek Genesis Healthcare has the largest number of reported cases with 133 among staff and residents. Northampton Manor Nursing and Rehab Center reported 88 cases, and Homewood at Frederick reported 73.
All Frederick County data is available on the county's new COVID-19 dashboard.
Maryland has reported a total 47,152 positive cases, according to the Maryland Department of Health. This is an increase of about 1,600 cases during the weekend. The state had 45,495 cases confirmed as of Friday May 25.
However, hospitalizations are trending down, with 1,279 people currently hospitalized with the virus. As of Friday, 1,320 people were hospitalized.
Maryland residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms to be tested for the novel coronavirus. In addition to some urgent care facilities and doctor's offices, the CVS locations on Liberty Road in Frederick and Rotary Avenue in New Market are offering tests. Wal-Mart on Guilford Drive is also offering tests. Appointments must be made in advance for all tests.
