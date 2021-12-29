Coronavirus transmission continued to accelerate statewide and in Frederick County on Wednesday, with local positivity levels reaching 20.9 percent and total hospitalizations exceeding 2,000 in Maryland — the highest they’ve been during the pandemic.
With 2,046 people hospitalized from COVID-19 across the state, hospitals are required to suspend elective surgeries and manage their patient census under a state health directive, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a news release Wednesday. He attributed the latest surge in patients — which is quickly overwhelming hospitals — primarily to people who remain unvaccinated.
Hogan outlined additional measures his administration has taken to support hospitals and protect Marylanders during the most recent wave, including establishing a surge operations center to optimize bed capacity, expanding the days and hours of state-run testing sites, and mobilizing the state National Guard to stand up additional testing sites.
The most important step people can take to stay healthy is to get a booster shot, which provides the strongest protection against the new, highly contagious omicron variant, Hogan said in the release.
As of Wednesday, roughly 37 percent of fully vaccinated people in the state had received a booster dose.
“Again, this is not March of 2020. It’s important to use common sense and take precautions, but we have the tools, resources, and strategies in place to protect ourselves,” Hogan said Wednesday. “We are closely monitoring this surge, and will continue to provide updates as additional actions are taken.”
Hogan has previously expressed resistance to reinstituting restrictive public health measures like stay-at-home orders and business restrictions to manage the most recent virus surge. In his statement Wednesday, he also did not mention plans of declaring another public health emergency — something the Maryland Hospital Association has been asking for since Tuesday.
In a news release issued Wednesday, the MHA — which advocates for the state’s 60 nonprofit hospitals and health systems — urged Hogan’s administration to issue a limited public health emergency declaration. Such a directive would apply only to health care services and staffing and provide certain much-needed flexibilities and protections, MHA President and CEO Bob Atlas said in the release.
“MHA would like to see documentation and administrative burdens lifted, staffing flexibility increased, and other supports for hospitals and their employees,” Atlas said in a follow-up statement to The Frederick News-Post.
At the time MHA issued its release, four Maryland hospitals were operating under “crisis standards of care,” and others were under contingency care protocols. Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center became the latest hospital to activate emergency protocols Wednesday evening, The Baltimore Sun reported.
According to the MHA’s release, workforce is the main concern right now; “Hospital personnel are stretched to their limits and we cannot demand more from them.”
At Frederick Health, the largest health care system in Frederick County, there were 75 people hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Wednesday’s reporting — up from 73 people on Tuesday. Of this number, 68 percent were unvaccinated, according to the health system’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Frederick Health was caring for nine coronavirus patients in its intensive care unit on Wednesday. A total of 263 people — including those who weren’t COVID-19 positive — were hospitalized.
The health care system’s intensive care unit has 19 beds in total, Frederick Health spokesman Joshua Faust and Chief Nursing Officer Diane McFarland told The Frederick News-Post earlier this month.
Frederick Health also has 209 inpatient beds, a number that does not include the beds available in Labor and Delivery, Pediatrics, the Family Center or the Observation Center. The 263 hospitalization total listed on the health system’s COVID-19 dashboard includes patients being treated in these four units.
Faust was not immediately able Wednesday to share how many of the 209 inpatient beds were filled.
Earlier this month, Faust and McFarland said Frederick Health is able to transfer patients to nearby hospitals, if needed, and “scale up and down services” by making additional beds and treatment spaces available. Faust was not able to provide updates on current efforts to boost the health system’s capacity or share a copy of Frederick Health’s surge plan before publication.
At a Wednesday news conference, Dr. Anthony Fauci — the Biden administration’s chief medical adviser — said he expects the omicron variant to hospitalize a smaller share of people infected than the previously dominant delta variant. Still, surging infections have only exacerbated the pandemic’s already heavy burden on the state’s medical systems.
The country hit an all-time high for daily coronavirus cases on Tuesday when its seven-day average topped 267,000. Maryland also set a new record for daily cases on Wednesday as it clocked 10,873 in 24 hours. Meanwhile, Frederick County’s tally was showing 431 newly confirmed cases — a number the Health Department was still working to confirm as of Wednesday evening.
The local agency was also working to confirm the accuracy of its metrics for deaths from the virus on Wednesday. Much of the county’s coronavirus surveillance data only became available again this week after a cyberattack knocked servers offline at the state health department earlier this month.
Omicron currently accounts for about 59 percent of infections nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. Frederick County’s Health Department, however, did not have the data as of Wednesday to say how many new, local infections could be attributed to the variant.
Like elsewhere in the country, the wait time at test sites in Frederick County continued to stretch for hours on Wednesday. At a community health clinic in Emmitsburg Tuesday evening, two Health Department staff members administered 84 tests for the virus, Health Department spokesman Shawn Dennison said. The line for the clinic looped around the building.
On Wednesday, the Health Department was working to update guidance for when people should get tested and how they can locate testing sites in the state, Dennison said. The Board of Health is set to hold an emergency meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss instituting a mask mandate for public indoor settings and limiting public events over 25 people.
At the meeting, County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer will provide an update on the state of the virus in the community. In the meantime, however, Dennison said the county Health Department’s guidance remains the same: People should get vaccinated as soon as possible, wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart from those they don’t live with, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, get tested and wash their hands often with soap and water.
“By working together, we can enjoy safer holidays, travel, and protect our own health as well as the health of our family and friends,” Dennison said in an email.
(6) comments
I hope the county is using some of its federal Covid relief money for hazard pay to the medical staffs that have to deal with Covid - not only at the hospital, but also at clinics and private doctors' offices.
Time to stay home and only do what you need to do and NO traveling!
Ugg, we have a record high number of Covid patients in the FHH and 32% are vaccinated, so we need to mask and distance where appropriate. If you are of a particular neuropathy, please own the libs by not masking After the holiday surge is over.
Yes please own us libs after the surge….we aren’t going anywhere….because we have been vaccinated, boosted and masking….all this time just so you have a chance to own us…..see you have something to look forward too…😉😉
Don’t live in fear! Refuse to wear a seatbelt! Do not drive defensively! Don’t wear a mask! Run red lights and stop signs! Never wash your hands! Hang out with lepers! Just say no to living in fear!
Drink and drive!
Share needles!
Play with rabid skunks!
