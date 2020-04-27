COVID-19 will likely be a leading cause of death for Maryland residents in 2020.
The Maryland Department of Health reported an additional 31 deaths from COVID-19 Monday morning, bringing the total of deaths from the disease caused by SARS-Cov-2 to 858.
It has been less than two months since the first three confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced.
At 858 deaths, more Maryland residents have died from COVID-19 in less than two months than died from nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and nephrosis, which are kidney diseases and the 10th leading cause of death in Maryland for 2018, according to the Maryland Vital Statistics Annual Report. The 2018 report is the most recent.
The deaths in approximately two months from COVID-19 also surpassed both the total of homicides in 2018 and the total of suicides in 2018.
It is "very likely" that COVID-19 will be one of the top 10 causes of death in Frederick County for 2020, said Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick County health officer, in an email.
Causes of deaths have been relatively stable for years, with heart as the top cause, Brookmyer said. The other major causes — cancer, accidents and diabetes, as well as influenza and pneumonia, which are categorized together — have been relatively consistent.
"Assuming they stay consistent in 2020, COVID-19 would already have worked its way onto our top 10 list just with the deaths to date," Brookmyer said in the email.
The leading causes of death have been disrupted before with the opioid crisis as drug- and alcohol-related deaths rose, she said.
However, it is unusual for a new infectious disease to become a leading cause of death in the county, Brookmyer said.
"The top ten causes of death in Frederick County have been relatively stable for a while and there haven’t been many large outbreaks to shift the causes of death," she said in the email. "We have public health achievements such as sanitation requirements, vaccines, antibiotics, and surveillance to thank for the decrease in deaths to infectious diseases overall."
There are another 87 probable deaths, according to the state health department. Of the 858 deaths, 71 do not have data associated with them. It is unclear if these unclassified deaths account for the discrepancies between deaths reported by the county health departments and the state health department or if those deaths are not counted.
For example, Frederick County now has 54 deaths from COVID-19, per data published by the Frederick County Health Department late Sunday afternoon. The state data reported 42 deaths.
Frederick County is not alone. This also happens with Carroll and Howard counties, for example.
And while there are discrepancies with deaths, the state generally has more updated numbers on case counts.
The state reported an additional 906 cases of COVID-19, although the number of new cases is somewhat unreliable since it is influenced by the number of available tests.
There were 50 additional Marylanders hospitalized in 24 hours due to COVID-19, bringing the total of actively hospitalized patients to 1,513. Of the 1,513 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 535 are in intensive care and 978 are in acute care.
awteam. That’s the best analogy I’ve seen during this whole episode. Thanks.
100 percent covid-19, correct? People that had no pre-existing medical conditions, correct? Otherwise it is not death by coronaviris.
A couple of gallons of beach will clear this right up. And some high powered UV light.
That is not surprising when officials claim someone died of COVID19 when that person had a serious medical problem or underlying Heath conditions and then they happened to test positive for the virus...
I think you don’t understand what kills you. You die from the failure of a major organ - like the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain etc. The Coronavirus is the injury ( like being stabbed, being shot, the fall) that leads to one or multiple organs failing. It attacks the immune system that protects those organs. So if someone has cancer ( A pre-existing condition) and test positive for the virus they are injured by the virus. That’s like being shot - leading to one of the majors organs to fail, even if in remission and under current treatments. The Coronavirus defeats those preventive measures. Especially with the elderly with weaker immune systems and patiences with pre-existing conditions.
Try to look at it this way; if you were pushed down the steps and had a weak heart, did you die because you were pushed do the steps resulting in a heart attack or would you have lived if not pushed?
Sorry for the typo it should read “down the steps” 🤷♂️
I do understand that. To clarify, simply having the virus itself with no other underlying health conditions is significantly less dangerous/ deadly. I am not disputing that the virus can and does contribute to death in certain individuals, but to put it as simple as “they died from COVID19” is not accurate.
