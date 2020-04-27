COVID-19 will likely be a leading cause of death in 2020 for Frederick County and Maryland overall.
After reporting three additional deaths on Monday, Frederick County now has 57 deaths due to the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. The most recent deaths are two women in their 90s and a woman in her 80s, said Rissah Watkins, director of planning, assessment and communications for the Frederick County Health Department.
The number of deaths continues to climb in the county, with an average of about three new deaths being reported each day over the last 10 days.
While deaths consistently rise in the county, new cases have fallen, with the number of new cases decreasing each day since Saturday. But this could be due to less testing over the weekend, Dr. Randall Culpepper, deputy health officer for Frederick County, told the News-Post.
The Maryland Department of Health reported an additional 31 deaths from COVID-19 Monday morning, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease caused by SARS-Cov-2 to 858. These numbers do not include the three new Frederick County deaths, as they were reported later in the day.
It has been less than two months since the first three confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced. For Frederick County, this is an even shorter period of time. The first case was announced on March 16.
The first death was not even a month ago, with the first reported death in the county on March 31.
It is “very likely” that COVID-19 will be one of the top 10 causes of death in Frederick County for 2020, Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick County health officer, said in an email.
Causes of deaths have been relatively stable for years, with heart as the top cause, Brookmyer said. The other major causes — cancer, accidents and diabetes, as well as influenza and pneumonia, which are categorized together — have been relatively consistent.
“Assuming they stay consistent in 2020, COVID-19 would already have worked its way onto our top 10 list just with the deaths to date,” Brookmyer said in the email.
The leading causes of death have been disrupted before as drug- and alcohol-related deaths have risen with the opioid crisis, she said.
However, it is unusual for a new infectious disease to become a leading cause of death in the county, Brookmyer said.
“The Top 10 causes of death in Frederick County have been relatively stable for a while and there haven’t been many large outbreaks to shift the causes of death,” she said in the email. “We have public health achievements such as sanitation requirements, vaccines, antibiotics, and surveillance to thank for the decrease in deaths to infectious diseases overall.”
At 858 deaths in Maryland, more residents have died from COVID-19 in less than two months than died from nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and nephrosis, which are kidney diseases and the 10th leading cause of death in Maryland for 2018, according to the Maryland Vital Statistics Annual Report. The 2018 report is the most recent.
The deaths in approximately two months from COVID-19 also surpassed both the totals individually for homicides and suicides in 2018.
There are another 87 probable deaths from COVID-19, according to the state health department. Of the 858 deaths, 71 do not have data associated with them. It is unclear if these unclassified deaths account for the discrepancies between deaths reported by the county health departments and the state health department or if those deaths are not counted.
For example, while Frederick County reported 54 deaths Sunday evening, the state only reported 42 deaths the next morning.
Frederick County is not alone. For example, this also happens for Carroll and Howard counties.
And while there are discrepancies with deaths, the state generally has more updated numbers on case counts.
The state reported an additional 906 cases of COVID-19, although the number of new cases is somewhat unreliable since it is influenced by the number of available tests.
Frederick County reported an additional 16 new cases of COVID-19, as of 5:14 p.m. Monday. Of the 864 confirmed cases in Frederick County, 42 percent are in congregate living facilities, which include nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospitals, Watkins said.
Gov. Larry Hogan issued an order on Monday for the Maryland Department of Health to start publishing data on cases at congregate living facilities.
There were 50 additional Marylanders hospitalized in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19, bringing the total of actively hospitalized patients to 1,513. Of the 1,513 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 535 are in intensive care and 978 are in acute care.
Frederick County continues to see more people hospitalized for COVID-19, with one new resident hospitalized in the last 24 hours. Frederick Health Hospital currently has 27 COVID-19 patients, said Kelsey Shupe, spokeswoman for the hospital.
And while deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise in Frederick County, so do the number of people released from recovery. In the last 24 hours, there have been 48 people released from isolation, making the total number 286 in the county.
Given enough time, suicide may well succeed as number one.
The data continues to be misrepresented. The data needs to state the someone died WITH Covid, not OF Covid. A lot of false presentation of data. If you die, and have Covid, you are listed as having died FROM Covid. That is not accurate. Not sure why the omni-present need to over state the death rate, perhaps to justify the early and theory based projections, that were not based on science.
Wow! Look at all of the social media/Facebook/FNP doctors on here! It's amazing to see that actual education, training and experience means nothing anymore. Thanks, FNP ... job "well done".
I wonder if anyone knows if any business has been cited for non compliance? I wonder if anyone got sick from a business run from a residential property where no enforcement of a mask was ever enforced.
awteam. That’s the best analogy I’ve seen during this whole episode. Thanks.
100 percent covid-19, correct? People that had no pre-existing medical conditions, correct? Otherwise it is not death by coronaviris.
Nope. Die WITH Covid, and you count as dying OF Covid.
A couple of gallons of beach will clear this right up. And some high powered UV light.
That is not surprising when officials claim someone died of COVID19 when that person had a serious medical problem or underlying Heath conditions and then they happened to test positive for the virus...
I think you don’t understand what kills you. You die from the failure of a major organ - like the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain etc. The Coronavirus is the injury ( like being stabbed, being shot, the fall) that leads to one or multiple organs failing. It attacks the immune system that protects those organs. So if someone has cancer ( A pre-existing condition) and test positive for the virus they are injured by the virus. That’s like being shot - leading to one of the majors organs to fail, even if in remission and under current treatments. The Coronavirus defeats those preventive measures. Especially with the elderly with weaker immune systems and patiences with pre-existing conditions.
Try to look at it this way; if you were pushed down the steps and had a weak heart, did you die because you were pushed do the steps resulting in a heart attack or would you have lived if not pushed?
Good points and food for thought AWT. I wonder what is being listed on the death certificates as the cause of death?
Perhaps some insight:
"Gary Watts — the coroner for Richland County, South Carolina, and president of the International Association of Coroners & Medical Examiners — also told us that the notion that the numbers of COVID-19 deaths are somehow being inflated didn’t make sense to him.
Watts said in a phone interview if an individual with a pre-existing condition, such as a heart disease or COPD, gets the virus, “COVID-19 is going to be a very detrimental complication to your already existing disease.” Someone could live for years with COPD, for example, then die within weeks after getting COVID-19. In such cases, when the person is confirmed to have the virus, COVID-19 would be listed as a contributing factor.
In terms of known COVID-19 related deaths in hospitals, Watts said hospitals certify deaths and report that information. He said his office is only conducting postmortem tests for COVID-19 in limited cases — if the decedent was healthy, for example, and family indicated he or she had COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
Watts said the purpose is to determine the cause of death but also “as a safety precaution for the first responders” who had contact with the individual. But if there was a clear cause of death — say, a stabbing — with no relation to COVID-19, Watts said he would not include the disease, even if the decedent tested positive."
Source: https://bit.ly/2KAIEYe
I’m guessing, but under this administration, “hit by bus” while in a senior citizens home.
Your assertions are probably accurate. So you if you some one with a condition that is threatened by a virus, you should protect yourself. But the entire community should not be locked down (told to stay at home). Those at risk need to protect themselves, the vast majority of others, should not be restricted as we are now.
Sorry for the typo it should read “down the steps” 🤷♂️
I do understand that. To clarify, simply having the virus itself with no other underlying health conditions is significantly less dangerous/ deadly. I am not disputing that the virus can and does contribute to death in certain individuals, but to put it as simple as “they died from COVID19” is not accurate.
You did mention cancer... I wouldn’t suggest using as a defense in a court of law after shooting someone their demise came from a failure of a major organ, wasn’t my fault (the bullet you shot) but cancer ♋️. Cancer was the real cause of death. I think that’s called an “extenuating circumstance”, pre-existing condition.
