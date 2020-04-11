There have been 342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Frederick County as of the night of April 10, according to the Frederick County Health Department.
The Health Department has confirmed nine deaths in the county.
Cases in nursing homes and assisted living communities also continue to increase. Ballenger Creek Center has confirmed 15 residents and five employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused but the novel coronavirus.
One death of a resident has occurred at Country Meadows, where eight residents and six employees have tested positive. At Heartfields Asssisted Living, eight residents and 15 employees have tested positive and one resident and one employee have died.
There are 13 confirmed cases in residents at the Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center, in addition to two cases in employees. Three of the facility's residents have died.
Numbers in Maryland are up to 7,694, seeing an increase of 726 cases in 24 hours. Deaths increased by 35 in the last day, totaling at 206 deaths.
Maryland numbers do not always figure in new numbers from reporting counties.
