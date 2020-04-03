Maryland continues to set a new record for the number of new COVID-19 cases.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 2,758 confirmed cases of the disease, an increase of 427, as of 10 a.m. Friday. However, these numbers do not include nine Frederick County cases announced Thursday at 6 p.m.
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Frederick County had 63 cases and two deaths. Six of the cases, including one death, are tied to an outbreak at the Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center.
There have been at least 42 deaths in the state, with Montgomery and Prince George's counties each reported nine deaths. The two counties have the largest number of cases, with 566 in Montgomery County and 563 in Prince George's County.
Gov. Larry Hogan will hold a press conference at 2:15 p.m. to address the COVID-19 situation in the state.
This story will be updated
