On the surface, it seemed strange.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Frederick County actually decreased over the last 24 hours.
At 10 a.m. Monday, the Maryland Department of Health reported there were 2,554 cases in Frederick County. Then, at 10 a.m., Tuesday, it said there were 2,551 cases.
How could the total number of cases shrink? Did the virus magically disappear in some people?
"It definitely looks strange when the number of COVID-19 cases goes down," admitted Rissah Watkins, the director of planning, assessment and communications for the Frederick County Health Department.
But, as Watkins explained, Frederick County was apparently saddled with a few cases that it didn't deserve.
"On the county level, we check the list of cases that we have against the list that the state thinks we have on a regular basis," she said.
"We often have cases that the state assigned to us that end up belonging to another county, like Mount Airy residents who actually live in Carroll County. Yesterday’s reconciliation sent a batch of cases back to Carroll County, which is why you saw Frederick’s number of cases decrease."
While the total number of cases in the county dropped, other key metrics regarding COVID-19 climbed higher, even as the state maintained its tenuous control over the disease.
The number of confirmed cases in Maryland increased by 492 over the last 24 hours, almost doubling its rise from the previous day, according to MDH.
After the number of related deaths reported in a 24-hour span fell to its lowest level Monday since the end of March (3), the state reported 19 new deaths Tuesday, though none occurred in Frederick County.
Current hospitalizations went up by one to 404 overall after five consecutive days of declines. The number includes 145 patients in intensive care, which is an increase of three over the last 24 hours.
Even the seven-day rolling positivity rate ticked slightly higher, from its low point of 4.51 percent, to 4.53 percent.
The increase in cases across the state pushed Maryland past another grim milestone, more than 70,000 overall. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 70,396.
There are 3,140 related deaths, including 113 in Frederick County.
The number of deaths in the county remained unchanged for a third consecutive day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.