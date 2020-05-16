Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Frederick County increased to 1,451 as of Saturday, up 23 from the day prior.
Eighty-nine people have died, including two since Friday.
There have been 712 confirmed recovered cases, according to the Frederick County Health Department.
There are 37,968 confirmed cases in the state of Maryland, according to the Maryland Department of Health. That's an increase of 982 case since Friday. Hospitalizations currently sit at 1,500, which means they rose by 4 in the last 24 hours. Currently, 598 ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients.
The Maryland Department of Health confirmed 50 more deaths on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 1,842. This might not include updated numbers from all counties.
These numbers come on the first full day after the lifting of the stay-at-home order. While Gov. Larry Hogan lifted the order, he is still promoting a "safer at home" mindset and encouraging Maryland residents to continue to social distance.
Some businesses are open at 50 percent capacity. Restaurants, bars and breweries can still only operate for curbside or delivery orders.
