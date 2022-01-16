Local coronavirus positivity levels seem to be on a downward trend in Frederick County after an explosive surge in infections took off late last month, largely driven by the extremely contagious omicron variant of the virus.
As of Sunday, the county’s seven-day positivity rate stood at 26.96 percent — a metric that has consistently fallen since hitting a record 33.85 percent on Jan. 7. Before the pandemic’s most recent wave, the highest positivity levels had gotten in the county was 27.44 percent on April 15, 2020.
Maryland’s overall positivity rate is also trending down, though it has remained lower than Frederick County’s rate — it was 29.29 percent as of Jan. 7 and 21.91 percent as of Sunday.
The state Health Department calculates positivity levels by dividing the number of positive test results reported to the agency by the total number of test results reported to the agency.
Frederick County’s case rate stood at 206.88 per 100,000 residents as of Friday, the last day for which data was available. That’s a drop from its highest point of 246.67 on Jan. 8. The county logged one new death and 369 more cases on Sunday.
County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer had some good news for the local Board of Health during its Thursday meeting: Though projections she had previously shared showed Frederick County adding more than 11,000 cases during the week of Jan. 24, that estimation has since dropped to 10,000 cases.
Still, she stressed the county’s case count remains higher than at any other point during the pandemic. The number listed on the county’s dashboard also doesn’t include results from self-administered at-home test kits and the infections of people who are positive for the virus but haven’t gotten tested, she said.
The United States has been clocking more than 800,000 new cases every day, with infections erupting in record numbers in most areas across the country, according to The New York Times’s coronavirus data tracker. But transmission levels are dropping in some places hit early on by omicron, including New York City, Washington, D.C., Cleveland and Puerto Rico.
There are currently about 150,000 coronavirus patients hospitalized nationwide, according to The New York Times, which is more than there’s ever been before. This number includes people with minor symptoms who were hospitalized for reasons other than the virus.
Locally, Frederick Health Hospital is still caring for an unprecedented number of coronavirus patients while facing the same kinds of staffing shortages that medical centers nationwide are grappling with. FHH shifted to crisis standards of care earlier this month, putting into place emergency measures that have allowed it to direct limited resources to the patients with the highest levels of need.
There were 110 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of 10 a.m. Sunday, including 16 who were being treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit. The total number of coronavirus patients has been decreasing gradually at the hospital since Tuesday, when there were 127 patients.
Sixty-nine percent of coronavirus patients Sunday were unvaccinated.
At Thursday’s health board meeting, Frederick Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kathy Weishaar said data from October showed unvaccinated people had five times the risk of being diagnosed with COVID-19 compared to vaccinated people and 10 times the risk of dying from it. When comparing unvaccinated people to those who have been fully vaccinated and boosted, it was 10 times and 20 times, respectively, Weishaar said.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week the state Health Department would soon start distributing 20 million N95 and KN95 masks to Marylanders for free through multiple channels, including local health departments. Frederick County’s Health Department will keep residents updated about the local distribution of these masks as soon as more information is available, Brookmyer said at the health board’s Thursday meeting.
