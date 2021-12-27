Frederick County’s seven-day positivity rate came back online Monday afternoon to reveal surging levels of virus transmission in the community.
According to the county’s COVID-19 data dashboard, the local positivity rate measured at 18.92 percent on Monday — higher than the state’s rate of 16.54 percent and twice the level it was on Dec. 4, the last time positivity data was available in the county.
Before Monday afternoon, it had been weeks since key coronavirus surveillance statistics were available in Frederick County, due to a cyberattack on the Maryland Health Department. Case data remained unavailable on a local level, although it was restored on the state health department’s website last week. Statewide, Maryland added 5,376 new cases on Monday, according to the state’s virus dashboard.
Data on deaths from the virus remained unavailable Monday, both statewide and on a local level. There were 1,714 people hospitalized from the virus in Maryland on Sunday and 59 in Frederick County, 10 of whom were in the intensive care unit.
