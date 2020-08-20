All 24 Maryland jurisdictions reported a positivity rate for COVID-19 below five percent on Thursday, hitting a key benchmark that could pave the way for more places to reopen.
"We are very pleased to see that, for the first time, all 24 jurisdictions are reporting positivity rates below five percent," Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement. "While we are encouraged by this important milestone, this crisis is far from over. It is absolutely critical that we continue taking strong precautions to slow the spread of this deadly virus."
On May 12, the World Health Organization recommended that positivity rates remain at five percent or lower for 14 days before moving forward with additional reopening plans.
The positivity rate is a rolling seven-day average of positive results as a percentage of all tests. Although the statewide positivity rate has been below five percent since June 25, some jurisdictions have persistently remained above that threshold.
On Thursday, Prince George's County, which leads the state by a wide margin with more than 25,000 confirmed cases, dipped to 4.93 percent, according to Hogan's office.
The positivity rate in Frederick County fell by .08 percent to 1.98 percent. That's the fifth best in the state among the 24 jurisdictions. On Aug. 8, the positivity rate in the county fell to an all-time low of 1.29 percent, which was the best in the state at the time.
Statewide, the positivity rate ticked higher by .07 to 3.29 percent after falling to a record low Tuesday of 3.22 percent.
For Maryland residents under 35, the positivity rate has fallen by more than 44 percent since July 23.
Over the last 24 hours, the state administered more than 18,000 tests, pushing the overall total near 1.7 million. That accounts for almost 20 percent of Maryland's population.
In Frederick County, 21.5 percent of the roughly 265,000 residents have been tested. That's the ninth-best percentage in the state.
There are now 102,229 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the Maryland Department of Health. That's an increase of 580 over the last 24 hours.
In Frederick County, the number of confirmed cases rose by 22 to 3,289.
The death toll in the county remained unchanged, staying at 114 for the 22nd consecutive day, while it went up by nine across the state to 3,531.
Meanwhile, current hospitalizations fell by 20 from the previous day to 455 overall. That includes 107 patients in intensive care, which is the same number that was reported Wednesday.
Overall, the number of state residents in intensive care due to COVID-19 has dropped by 32 percent since July 25.
At Frederick Health Hospital on Wednesday, a COVID-19 patient was moved into the ICU for the first time in a week.
There are six COVID-19 patients at the hospital, which is two fewer than the previous day, according to the county health department.
