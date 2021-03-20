For the fifth day in a row, the COVID-19 testing positivity rate in Frederick County stands at 5 percent or above.
On Monday, the rate stood at 4.59 percent. On Tuesday, it had increased to 5.06 percent, followed by 5 percent, 5.06 percent and 5.2 percent on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, respectively. It was reported at 5 percent Saturday.
Less than 5 percent is the benchmark figure health experts have often cited as a goal for businesses and general activities to open up with social distancing and mask-wearing remaining in place.
The state positivity rate also increased Saturday, but it remains under 5 percent at 4.28 percent, an .11 percent increase from Friday. That marks 10 days of slight increases statewide.
Frederick County reported 40 additional cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the pandemic total to 17,686. One new death was reported, increasing the death toll to 283.
In Maryland, 1,118 cases were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 399,016. The number of statewide deaths from COVID-19 is 7,973 after 26 additional deaths were reported.
The number of people in the hospital for COVID-19 also increased Saturday, with 850 people across the state hospitalized, an additional 34 since Friday. Of those in the hospital, 202 are in intensive care.
In the county, 23 people at Frederick Health Hospital had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday. Two people were in intensive care.
The state is now in vaccine phase 1C, and 767,996 people are fully vaccinated. In Frederick County, 33,914 people have been fully vaccinated, or 13.1 percent of the population.
