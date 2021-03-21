The local seven-day positivity rate is on the upswing as nearly one-fourth of Frederick County residents can say they’ve received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The seven-day positivity rate increased in one week from 4.1 to 5.5 percent locally, while Maryland’s positivity rate stood at 4.4 percent, an increase from 3.73 percent in a week, Maryland Department of Health data shows.
Approximately 23.5 percent of the local population, or 60,960 people, had received the first dose, up from 20.5 percent last week, according to Frederick County’s website. The fully vaccinated local population stood at 13.2 percent, or 34,340 people.
Those that have received the second dose comprise about 12.4 percent (32,278 people) of the county, up from 11.3 percent the week prior. Less than one percent of Frederick Countians got the single-shot vaccine, or 2,062 people.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) tweeted Sunday the state is now averaging 43,924 doses per day, with 2.18 million doses administered across the state. About 24.5 percent of Marylanders have received at least one shot. Most Marylanders are getting the two-shot vaccine, while 56,135 people had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as of March 20, state data showed Sunday. There were 780,190 Maryland residents fully vaccinated.
In Frederick County, there were 17,745 COVID-19 cases — up from 17,451 the week prior — and 283 deaths, an increase of five from one week ago, as of Sunday’s reporting. Maryland had confirmed 400,023 cases and 7,985 deaths.
Female Frederick County residents accounted for slightly more COVID-19 cases than males, at 52.1 percent, while female deaths stood at 51.2 percent.
Hispanic residents have contracted 13.7 percent of local cases, though Hispanic or Latino people make up about 10.5 percent of the county’s population, according to the most recent U.S. Census data. They represent 3.7 percent of deaths.
COVID-19 patients occupied three intensive care unit beds and 20 acute care beds at Frederick Health Hospital as of Sunday’s report. Across the state, 852 Marylanders were hospitalized.
Inside local congregate living facilities, 318 staff and 332 residents have contracted COVID-19. Sixty-four residents had died. There were no staff deaths as of Sunday.
