Maryland has now conducted more than 400,000 COVID-19 tests, according to the state Department of Health.
There were 13,174 tests conducted over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people tested in the state to 405,414.
As Maryland moves into the second phase of its reopening plan on Friday, roughly 40,000 residents have been tested for the virus since Tuesday.
The sharp increase in the number of tests comes as Maryland opened a no-cost, no-appointment testing site at the Six Flags America amusement park in Upper Marlboro.
Gov. Larry Hogan had set a goal of conducting 10,000 tests per day statewide by June 1.
As the level of testing continues to improve, the positivity rate and the number of hospitalizations continue to decline.
The positivity rate dropped by another half of a percentage point and now sits at 8.44 percent in Maryland. That represents the seven-day rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests. It has fallen by more than two percentage points since Monday.
Hospitalizations, meanwhile, dropped by 20 since Thursday and now stand at 1,076, with 455 in intensive care.
Overall, there are 56,770 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland with 2,580 related deaths. A total of 4,159 have been released from isolation.
Those numbers include 2,096 confirmed cases in Frederick County, with 112 deaths and 1,361 released from isolation.
The number of new cases in Maryland increased by 912 over the last 24 hours, while the number of new deaths related to the virus rose by 34.
(3) comments
More and more testing and the positivity rate and hospitalizations continue to drop. Hard to spin that into a doom and gloom prediction. [ninja]
This is far from over. One slip and over-relaxation will land us right back where we were and in the same mess other places are. The rest of the world is in full on pandemic yet and it can reach back here. Things are opening but too many disregarding the precautions regularly. https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/05/world/coronavirus-cases-rising-faster-intl/index.html
Yawn..
More testing = more cases
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.