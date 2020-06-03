Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Frederick County and across Maryland continued to plateau Wednesday with a diminishing number of new cases and a very small increase in new deaths.
The county health department reported 50 new cases and two new deaths over the last 24 hours. The number of new cases was down two from the previous day, while the number of virus-related deaths increased by two since Tuesday.
Overall, there are 2,063 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 112 related deaths in Frederick County, according to the health department. Thirty eight additional county residents were released from isolation since Tuesday, bringing that overall number to 1,322.
The death toll has ticked up by two over each of the previous two days following two days were there were no new deaths reported. There have been 12 virus-related deaths in the county since May 22.
Statewide, there were 807 new cases and 45 new deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The number of new cases in the state were actually 43 fewer than the number reported the previous day, while the number of new deaths were two more than the number reported on Tuesday.
There are now 54,982 confirmed cases and 2,519 virus-related deaths in Maryland overall.
Hospitalizations and the infection rate, meanwhile, continue to fall, as testing ramps up across the state.
There were 14,385 tests conducted statewide in the last 24 hours, an increase of more than 5,000 from the previous day.
The infection rate dropped by more than a full percentage point to 9.49, the lowest its been since late March.
Hospitalizations fell by 39 and now stand at 1,109. The number of patients in intensive care dropped by 10 to 471.
(3) comments
"Hospitalizations and infection rates continue to fall" the real headline
The FNP just can't seem to find that silver lining inside the cloud of Covid-19 fear and hysteria. [ninja]
Bosco, if you go out, YOU WILL DIE. I know the doctors, nurses, pizza makers, delivery drivers, grocery store employees, funeral home workers, and many others are safe but YOU, well, YOU and ME should never leave our house again.
