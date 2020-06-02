Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maryland ticked higher over the last 24 hours with 848 new cases and 43 new deaths.
The state now has 54,175 cases and 2,474 related deaths, according to the Maryland Department of Health website. Hospitalizations fell by 26 to 1,148, with 481 in intensive care.
Late Monday afternoon, Frederick County reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths since Sunday. Those released from isolation increased by 40 to 1,274.
(2) comments
But we got to go out to eat though so it’s all good!
