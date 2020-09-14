Maryland reported a smaller increase of COVID-19 cases for a second consecutive day Monday.
The number of cases rose by 536, according to the Maryland Department of Health. That's a smaller increase than Sunday (577) and Saturday (809) when daily cases shot back over 800 for just the third time in the last month.
The latest increase brings the overall number of confirmed cases in Maryland to 116,446. That includes 3,756 in Frederick County.
Cases increased by 14 in the county over the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, there was just one death attributed to COVID-19 statewide in the same span of time, and it did not occur in Frederick County.
The death toll now stands at 3,696 in Maryland and 121 in Frederick County.
Additionally, there were small declines in regards to the seven-day rolling positivity rate (-.14 percent) and current hospitalizations (-4).
The positivity rate, a rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests, now stands at 3.54 percent in Maryland. In Frederick County, it dropped from 2.85 to 2.79 percent.
At Frederick Health Hospital, there were three COVID-19 patients and one in intensive care as of Sunday.
The number currently hospitalized statewide by the disease stands at 347, including 90 in intensive care. That's an increase of one in intensive care from the previous day.
The rate of new cases per 100,000 residents in Maryland also increased slightly across the state and in the county.
Statewide, the number rose from 9.3 to 9.4 per 100,000 residents. In Frederick County, it climbed from 6.94 to 7.65.
The number needs to be 5 or less for in-person learning to increase, according to the State Board of Education.
