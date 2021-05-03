New coronavirus cases in Frederick County fell to their lowest level since early October on Monday, while the death toll remained unchanged for a sixth consecutive day.
The 12 new cases reported by the Frederick County Health Department were the fewest in the county since the same number of cases were reported on Oct. 20.
Meanwhile, the positivity rate is on the verge of falling below 3 percent in the county for the first time since late October. On Monday, it stood at 3.1 percent after falling by more than two full percentage points over the last two weeks.
The key metrics continue to improve across the county as more county residents get vaccinated.
More than 34 percent of county residents have been fully vaccinated, and another 15 percent have received at least one dose of the two-shot vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.
No new deaths have been reported since last Tuesday, as the number of county residents who have lost their lives to COVID-19 remained at 311.
The improving coronavirus picture in the county is reflected elsewhere across the state, as Maryland dipped below 600 new cases for just the fourth time since late October.
The 520 new cases reported by the Maryland Department of Health were the fewest since 468 were reported on March 2.
Over the past two days, coronavirus-related hospitalizations across the state fell below 1,000 for the first time in over a month.
There were 953 COVID-19 patients in Maryland hospitals on Monday, which is seven fewer than the previous day. The number includes 265 state residents in intensive care due to the virus.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate across the state ticked up slightly to 3.69 percent after sinking to its lowest level since the middle of March, while the death toll in Maryland increased by 20 over the last 24 hours to 8,605 overall.
Maryland is on the verge of surpassing 5 million doses of vaccine. On Monday, the total number of doses administered was a little more than 4.9 million after more than 25,000 shots were given in a 24-hour period.
More than 2.1 million residents have now been fully vaccinated in a state of roughly 6 million, and more than 650,000 others have received at least one dose of one of the two-shot vaccines.
Administration of the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson was scheduled to resume in Maryland this week, with an increased allocation going to doctors' offices, after it was paused on April 13 while federal officials could review a small number of blood clots that had developed in women who has received the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.