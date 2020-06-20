Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Frederick County and Maryland both fell again on Saturday, continuing a weeks-long trend.
There are currently eight hospital beds in Frederick County being used for COVID-19 patients, according to the Frederick County Health Department.
Meanwhile, Maryland has 644 hospitalizations, a decrease of 4 from Friday, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Another statistic that has continued to fall is the positivity rate, which indicates what percentage of people who are tested receive a positive result for COVID-19. Frederick County's rate has dropped significantly from 6.7 percent last week to 4.7 percent on Saturday.
Maryland's positivity rate also fell to 5.19 percent.
Deaths have tapered off, with 109 deaths now being reported in Frederick County. That's nine deaths in the last month, compared to a combined 100 in March, April and May.
Twenty-two new deaths statewide were reported by the Maryland Department of Health on Saturday.
Maryland saw 408 new cases on Saturday for a total of 63,956, and Frederick saw an increase of 19 cases for a total of 2,380 cases. By comparison, Maryland was reporting more than 1,000 new cases a day in the beginning of May.
