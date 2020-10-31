COVID hospitalizations in Maryland have been steadily increasing since the beginning of October, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health. As October comes to an end, the number has reached 520, the first time the state has reached the 500s since the beginning of August.
Frederick County has 16 hospitalizations, down from last Sunday's 20. Still, the county has not seen numbers this high since June.
Maryland reported 967 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, while the county reported 31. Maryland reported 10 new deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 4,000.
No new deaths were reported in Frederick County. One hundred thirty people have died in the county from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
Positivity rates -- the percentage of people tested who receive a positive result -- continues to increase at both the county and state level. The County reports a 3.1 percent positivity rate while the state reports 3.77 percent.
