Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have continued to surge in Frederick County, with numbers leaping from 38 to 50 in Wednesday's reporting — the highest they’ve been since late January.
There are currently more patients sick with the disease in Frederick Health Hospital than there were at any point during the first peak of the virus’ spread in early 2020, Frederick Health President and CEO Tom Kleinhanzl said in a statement Thursday afternoon.
This increase was avoidable, he continued, and is being driven by the unvaccinated. On Thursday, every patient being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital’s intensive care unit was unvaccinated, Kleinhanzl said.
“People need to get their vaccines and boosters as they remain our strongest tools in the fight against COVID-19,” he said in a statement sent by Frederick Health spokesman Joshua Faust. “Our staff remain ready to care for our community, but everyone needs to do their part in stopping these preventable surges.”
The number of intensive care unit COVID-19 patients in the county has remained steady at 11 since Monday.
Hospitalizations have been rising steadily in the county since mid-November. At this time last month, there were 25 people being treated for COVID-19 in the county, a number that climbed to 41 within the span of two weeks.
The increase in hospitalizations is likely being driven by a variety of factors, such as the influence of new COVID-19 strains like the omicron variant, Frederick County Health Department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins wrote in an email.
“As the weather has turned colder, many people are also having more indoor gatherings such as holiday occasions and other events with groups of people, which can increase the spread of the virus,” Watkins wrote.
The county’s rise in hospitalizations mirrors a similar climb across the state and the country. The number of people hospitalized increased by 20 percent over the last 14 days, according to data reported by The New York Times. There were 984 people hospitalized from the virus in Maryland on Wednesday, a jump from 532 this time last month.
The Maryland Department of Health’s server outage continued Thursday following a cyberattack over the weekend. State data on coronavirus cases and deaths have not been updated all week.
(4) comments
This article is clearly FAKE news!
Propaganda from Big Pharma! [rolleyes]
I wonder if these Covid patients are thinking as they lie in their ICU bed hooked up to a ventilator, least I have owned a Lib and this is Ameruca and no one is going to tell me what to do....? Meanwhile the lib already had her booster jab....no one told me I had to do it either....except science.
Okay yeah you owned me...but here I sit typing up a snarky comment, smelling dinner as it cooks in the crockpot....smothered porkchops...yeah I have been so owned. You know those Hawaiian rolls, they pair well with smothered porkchops.
What did you have for dinner tonight?
Art are you okay? Post back so we know you aren't one of those people in the ICU?
How much more evidence do the non-vaxers need? Selfish idiots.
C'mon, people, get the dang jab!
