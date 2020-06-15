Del. Dan Cox has filed for an injunction with the regions's second-highest federal court, asking that court to lift restrictions on churches, businesses and others impacted by Gov. Larry Hogan's executive orders during the coronavirus pandemic in Maryland.
Cox (R-Frederick and Carroll) is joined by multiple state religious leaders, fellow delegates Neil Parrott (R-Washington) and Warren Miller (R-Carroll and Howard), Adventure Park USA near New Market and several other plaintiffs in the case against Hogan's office, Attorney General Brian Frosh and others. The case was filed last week in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.
That court includes Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Cox's injunction asks the court to temporarily end Hogan's executive orders until there is a ruling on his appeal.
Cox argued in his injunction filing that Hogan's executive orders are overreaching of the state and federal constitutions. He also argued county executive orders were in "conflict" with Hogan's orders, and are unenforceable.
"The likelihood of harm to the Appellants here greatly exceed any potential for harm to the State," the filing reads. "Appellants have suffered irreparable harm to their fundamental constitutional rights. By contrast, the State will incur no real harm to any legitimate government interest, because the Appellants’ gatherings, speech, businesses and activities will be conducted with reasonable care to ensure health and safety."
Cox could not be reached for comment Monday. He posted a status update about the case on his Facebook page last week.
"The clerk confirmed with me that the Court received it immediately for review," Cox wrote on June 11. "Please pray that our petition will receive a positive consideration and response from the three-judge panel. We are protected from overreaching Executive Orders by guaranteed due process and the Bill of Rights."
Hogan's office is confident the Fourth Circuit panel will uphold U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake's decision, who ruled Hogan's orders were constitutionally allowed.
"We remain confident that the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals will uphold the District Court's conclusion that Governor Hogan's actions in response to the COVID-19 crisis have been reasonable, lawful, and science-based," said Shareese Churchill, a spokeswoman for Gov. Hogan.
If the injunction is denied, Cox and others could appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
