About 250 cars gathered in the parking lot of Francis Scott Key Mall on Saturday morning, preparing to head out for the Cross State Reopen Maryland Rally.
The rally was a follow up to the first demonstration, which took place in Annapolis April 18. The group of concerned citizens, Reopen Maryland, decided to go bigger this time around, by starting in Frederick and driving all the way to Salisbury.
“Well, we would like to reopen all the state, and we think we can do it in a safe manner that protects the elderly and the vulnerable,” said Paul Brockman, spokesperson for Reopen Maryland. “The vast majority of Marylanders are healthy, and there's no reason that they can't go to their businesses, to worship on Sunday.”
Cars were decorated with window paint, with phrases such as “Herd Immunity Works,” “Reopen Maryland,” and “No New Normal!” While the rally was branded as an “in-vehicle demonstration” on its Facebook event page, at least 100 people got out of their cars and gathered to hear spokespeople from Reopen Maryland speak.
Most were not wearing masks. Many wore matching yellow T-shirts with “Reopen Maryland” emblazoned in red.
Rick Pelicano, of Frederick, came to the rally to express his frustration with how Gov. Larry Hogan was handling the pandemic.
“We’re tired of this lockdown that Lockdown Larry has imposed on us,” he said.
Pelicano said Hogan warned Marylanders the state could look like New York City, considered to be the epicenter of the pandemic, with over 18,000 deaths. But Pelicano doesn’t see Frederick County, or Maryland, looking like that.
“Hospitals are not overwhelmed,” he said.
According to the Maryland Department of Health, Maryland is currently using 1,700 beds for COVID-19 patients, 566 of which are Intensive Care Unit beds.
Pelicano’s wife works at a hair salon, and his daughter owns a small business. Both have been out of income for over a month. When they attempted to file for unemployment via the new portal for self-employed people, they couldn’t get through.
“We’ve reached the point of absurdity,” he said.
Dennis Myers, also sporting a yellow Reopen Maryland shirt, said the current death toll is much lower than expected, and that any further stay-at-home orders are an infringement upon freedom.
“It’s no longer about a virus, it’s about control,” Myers said.
Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick and Carroll) was supposed to speak at the rally, but was not present.
When asked about his absence, Jim Wass, spokesperson for Reopen Maryland, said Cox had “other business in furtherance of our goals.”
He also retorted accusations he has received about being “greedy.” Wass said his main concern is the small businesses who have been forced to close. He wants to see them reopen and get back on their feet.
That sentiment was echoed by Brockman, who doesn't understand why businesses like Wal-Mart and Home Depot can stay open when small local businesses cannot.
“We're just tired of the government picking winners and losers when it comes down to which business is essential and which isn't,” Brockman said. “To those small business owners, their business is their livelihood and is very essential.”
Brockman admires Sweden’s response to the coronavirus. The European country did not close schools or businesses, and instead is relying on “herd immunity” to get through the pandemic.
Sweden has seen over 2,500 coronavirus deaths, much more than neighboring countries Denmark and Norway, who did lock down and have seen only 200 deaths each, according to CNN.
Attendee Maureen Morton, a retired nurse, said she isn’t afraid of the virus.
“Viruses don’t scare healthcare workers,” she said. “Certainly not this one.”
Reopen Maryland chairman Tim Walters spoke before the caravan headed out in front of a crowd gathered near him, carrying American flags and “Don’t Tread On Me” flags. He spoke about the importance of reopening schools, and how his son, a senior, has been suffering from the shutdown.
“Everything’s been taken away from him out of fear,” Walters said.
The protestors left the mall at about 10 a.m. They were expected to arrive at Salisbury at about 3 p.m.
Maryland State Police Corporal Adam Merkelson said there was a police presence at the rally, but they did not make themselves known. “Less is more,” he said, stating that a clear police presence might have raised tensions.
Merkelson said just because nobody was arrested at the scene doesn’t mean repercussions couldn’t come later. He said there is video of the event, and any repercussions would be based upon how many people were in the area, how close together they were and if they were wearing masks.
“I never say never just because if someone doesn’t get charged on a scene doesn’t mean a charge isn’t coming,” Merkelson said. “Doesn’t mean I won’t get you later.”
(37) comments
Pelicano says “We’re tired of this lockdown..." Well, boo hoo. We ALL are. But we recognize that we're doing it for a very good reason, to make sure everyone--including you and your family--don't get ill and possibly die. "The hospitals aren't overwhelmed" because we've stayed at home. That's another reason we're doing it. It's like you haven't been paying attention.
So folks I am asymptomatic, healthy but have the virus, I'm going to Garrett County and spread some virus cause I can. Don't you get it stay home, wear a mask when out. Don't be stupid. Remember it isn't about me it's about we. Another words care about your fellow human beings, your neighbors.
"'Viruses don’t scare healthcare workers,' she said.'
As a consumer of media during the Trump era, I read a LOT stupid comments...but that's gotta be in my top five for the day. Gotta love the aggressively stupid.
Everybody who hates Trump should stay home as long as they feel unsafe. Nobody should shame them for that. But for them to spew be their vitriol toward those who want to get back to work shows their true character in many ways.
Yeah...ignore the fact that they are endangering the health of others. They deserve to be shamed.
Hate destroys the vessel it's carried in.
I hope you stay home and stay safe for a long time.
Bosco this virus isn't about me it is about we. We need to stay home so we can beat this virus. Think of those who are on the front lines especially those in convenience stores getting paid crap so you can have your stupid hoagie. This isn't about me but we. We need to protect each other by staying home and when we do have to go to a grocery shop, get gas or meds wear a mask. It isn't about me but we.
Well moon, I bet you are still getting paid your full salary, right. Including all benefits.
Or you are retired and living on SS and a pension. No worries, right.
You are right. It is about "we". And that "we" includes all the people who have had their lively hoods abruptly ended by government decree.
How do they stack up in your world?
A willingness to say something that might be perceived as unpopular is an indication of courage.
Interesting FNP makes no reference to WFMD (Wacko Fool Moron Dimwit) radio's report in which Cox is quoted as saying he was threatened with arrest if he spoke by a senior law enforcement official. Hmmm
" Live free or die"...Have faith in God you liberals[smile]
Rob
Or support Trump and die soon from COVID-19!
[beam]
Robo stick a UV light up your butt cause it will shine out the top because you have a lack of brains
I’ve heard drinking bleach is a cure...
"Pelicano said Hogan warned Marylanders the state could look like New York City, considered to be the epicenter of the pandemic, with over 18,000 deaths. But Pelicano doesn’t see Frederick County, or Maryland, looking like that." - The guy's wife works in a nail salon, and that qualifies him as a medical expert.
Just To put the reporters figures in context Frederick Health Hospital has ramped up to 610 ICU beds. Currently there are 30+ Coronovirus patients in the hospital, this According to the head of Frederick Hospital during Thursday nights town hall. Have had a total of I believe the figure to be 188 since the pandemic began
These people certainly don't care about healthcare workers, first responders, vulnerable elderly and others who will suffer as these folks spread the virus. Selfish. Dan Cox was probably too afraid to show up. All bluster, no common sense. We can all be glad this was a small crowd and that most people will continue to care about each other.
[censored]
A fanatic bunch of Trump supporters is going to cost Maryland lives for their stupidity!
[spam]
[spam]
I think you meant Pam another virus cleaner.
Oh my, were they going to visit some congregate living facilities? Those are the hotspots.
BOSCO you will eventually be there.
Dregs of society.
that's your opinion liberal [censored]
[thumbup]
No just facts, because these are the same people that will be flooding the hospitals when they get sick but they’ll be no room for them. Look at Italy, they flouted the health advice and you Know what happened. I agree we need to reopen, but in time and with the right precautions.
And it’s correct. They are the lowest common denominator in society.
Hate corrodes the vessel it's carried in. I hope you stay home and stay safe for a long time.[ninja]
Herd immunity works either after you have a vaccine or you've killed off a big portion of your population, and sometimes then it doesn't work. More than one Indian tribe was wiped out by European diseases they had no immunity to. But actually, the Trump flag says who this bunch gives their allegiance to - Trump. He says jump, they say "How high?"
[thumbdown]
he actually meant off a very tall bridge. Which you would.
hope these people don't stop at salisbury and just keep on going
🌊🌊🌊🌊
like past ocean city.
