While there aren't an abundance of beaches in Frederick County, you'll still be able to cool off in the man-made Hunter Creek Lake in Cunningham Falls State Park this summer.
Swimming, boating, hiking and other activities will all be permitted. However, there are restrictions in place in the park. Concession stands and boat rentals are also closed for the summer. South Beach is currently operating at reduced capacity due to construction. Swimming is still permitted, at your own risk when lifeguards are not on duty.
The William Houck Campground, the Manor Area Campground are both open as well. However, the William Houck area, which features a sandy beach on Hunting Creek Lake, can be closed due to capacity on given days, especially on the weekends.
The Maryland Park Service encourages visitors to maintain social and physical distancing guidelines and to recreate in groups of 10 or less. While masks are not required for outdoor activities, the parks service encourages people to wear masks to protect other visitors.
Other nearby parks with water features, while not the best for swimming, will remain open as well. The C&O Canal pathway remains open, but the Brunswick Visitors Center is closed. The boat ramp at Point of Rocks is open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.