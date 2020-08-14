Current hospitalizations in Maryland due to COVID-19 fell to its lowest level in nearly a month on Friday, as the state wrestled to maintain momentum against the novel coronavirus.
There are 457 state residents currently hospitalized with the virus, according to the Maryland Department of Health. That's the fewest since July 20 when the state reported 463 were in the hospital because of COVID-19.
Statewide hospitalizations have fallen for four consecutive days now, even as the number of confirmed cases continues to climb higher.
For the second consecutive day, the state reported more than 700 new infections after back-to-back days that saw them dip below 600.
The 715 new cases reported Friday were smaller than Thursday's increase (776), but raised the number of confirmed cases in Maryland to 98,875.
In Frederick County, there are 3,173 cases. That's 19 more than the previous day.
The rise in cases was reflected across the state in the seven-day rolling positivity rate, which ticked higher for the fifth time so far in August.
After falling to a record low Thursday of 3.49 percent, the positivity rate, the average of positive results as a percentage of all tests over a seven-day span, rose by .14 percent to 3.63 percent.
In Frederick County, it rose from 1.64 percent to 1.77 percent after falling to a record low and state-best 1.29 percent earlier in the week.
The county has now tested close to 20 percent of its roughly 260,000 residents, and there were more than 24,000 tests administered across the state over the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the death toll in Maryland now stands at 3,495 after 12 more fatalities were reported Friday.
In Frederick County, the number of deaths has held steady at 114 for a 16th consecutive day. There has been only one death reported in the county since the Fourth of July.
Of those hospitalized by the virus in Maryland, there are 107 in intensive care. That's four fewer than the previous day.
At Frederick Health Hospital, none of the six COVID-19 patients being treated there were in intensive care as of Thursday.
Just wait until all of those bikers get back from Sturgis, GregF. [lol][ninja]
