Current hospitalizations for COVID-19 across Maryland rose for a sixth consecutive day Thursday, climbing by 23 over the last 24 hours to 528.
That represents one of the biggest spikes in current hospitalizations since the end of May. The only bigger increases since May 27 occurred on July 14 (29) and July 15 (32).
As part of the disturbing trend, the number of current hospitalizations has climbed in eight of the last nine days.
There are 133 in intensive care across the state, which is four fewer than the previous day.
Overall, the Maryland Department of Health reported 80,836 confirmed COVID-19 cases. That's an increase of 664 over the last 24 hours.
In Frederick County, the number of confirmed cases stood at 2,820, an increase of 23 since 10 a.m. Wednesday.
There were no related deaths in the county for the 19th consecutive day and five reported across the state.
A total of 3,281 Maryland residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19. That includes 113 in Frederick County.
Frederick Health Hospital announced Wednesday that it will be closing its drive-through testing site due to safety concerns when the temperature is 90 degrees or higher. The closure would be effective at 11 a.m. on those days.
There were more than 16,000 coronavirus tests across the state over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 1,016,222.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate ticked slightly higher in both the state and the county.
In Maryland, it stands at 4.56 percent. In Frederick County, it is 3.32 percent. That is the highest it's been in the county since the end of June.
