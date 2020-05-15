COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Maryland continue to decrease, dropping below 1,500 for the first time since April 27.
But while hospitalizations overall dropped by 44, the number of patients in intensive care rose by nearly 30 patients, reaching the second-highest number of patients so far in the pandemic, according to data provided by the Maryland Department of Health.
Acute care is where the decreases happened, with the number of patients dropping by 71. As of May 15, 6,679 Maryland have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
That means about 18 percent of confirmed cases of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 required hospitalizations.
Deaths also continued to rise, although at a smaller increase. Deaths went up by 44, bringing the state death toll to 1,792. Almost 5 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state resulted in death.
That is not necessarily the mortality rate of the disease, as limited testing meant that those with milder cases or those without symptoms were not testing. So while the state now reports 36,986 confirmed cases of the disease, it is likely that there are other cases in the state that went undiagnosed.
Without knowing the true number of cases, it is difficult to calculate a mortality rate, the News-Post previously reported.
Overall, cases in the state rose by 1,083, slightly lower than reported on Thursday.
However, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported by the Maryland Department of Health is likely off, as the numbers the health department reports for some counties is lower than what the counties report.
The Frederick County Health Department, for example, reports 1,392 confirmed cases of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. However, the state health department reports 28 fewer cases.
(1) comment
Remember when the media set their hair on fire and ran down the street when Georgia opened three weeks ago? Not hearing much from the media now are you? Georgia's numbers continue to decline. That doesn't fit the paradigm of the media and the Never Trumpers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.