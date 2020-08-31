Current hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Maryland were back on the rise Monday after falling to their lowest levels in months over the weekend.
The Maryland Department of Health reported that current hospitalizations were up 19 from Sunday's total (358), which was the fewest number since March 31.
Meanwhile, the number of patients in intensive care across the state held steady at 107 for the third time in four days.
That includes the one intensive-care patient at Frederick Health Hospital, where there were only two COVID-19 cases as of Sunday.
There are 108,249 confirmed cases in Maryland, including 3,492 in Frederick County, according to MDH.
The number of cases across the state went up by 458 over the last 24 hours, while it rose by 15 in the county over that same span.
The death toll in the county (118) remained unchanged, while it increased by three across the state to 3,612.
As the state conducted more than 19,000 tests over the last 24 hours, the seven-day rolling positivity rate fell by .04 percent to 3.26 percent.
In Frederick County, the positivity rate rose slightly from 2.59 to 2.66 percent, as the county has now tested almost 24 percent of its population.
Prince George's County continues to lead the state by a wide margin in terms of the total number of confirmed cases (26.215). Montgomery County crossed the 20,000-case threshold Monday and now have 20,006.
Baltimore County (15,479) and Baltimore City (14,478) are the only other jurisdictions among 24 in the state that have surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases.
