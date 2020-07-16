As the number of COVID-19 cases rise at increasing levels across Maryland, the death toll has flattened out.
On Thursday, the Maryland Department of Health reported six new deaths in the state at the hands of the novel coronavirus. That marks the sixth straight day that statewide deaths have fallen below 10 and the ninth time in the last two weeks.
In Frederick County, the number of deaths remained unchanged for the 12th consecutive day.
A total of 3,215 deaths have been reported in Maryland with COVID-19 as the confirmed cause. That includes 113 in Frederick County.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases statewide rose sharply once again Thursday with 648 being reported over the last 24 hours. But the increase was smaller than the one reported Tuesday (733) and Wednesday (756).
There are 75,664 confirmed cases in Maryland, including 2,655 in Frederick County, according to MDH.
The number of new cases in the county went up by 20 over the last 24 hours, representing the largest increase since last Saturday (29).
On the other hand, current hospitalizations declined after rising the previous two days.
The number of state residents presently hospitalized by COVID-19 stands at 436. That's 11 fewer than the previous day. However, the number of patients in intensive care rose for a third consecutive day, climbing by eight to 137.
A day after conducting more tests than it had in a single day (21,533), the state reported that 16,981 were conducted over the last 24 hours, raising the overall total to 872,832.
In response, Maryland's seven-day rolling positivity nudged higher for the third time in four days. It currently sits at 4.61 percent.
