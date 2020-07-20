Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick and Carroll) and other plaintiffs are challenging a decision from the U.S. District District Court in Baltimore which ruled Gov. Larry Hogan's (R) executive orders during the coronavirus pandemic are constitutional.
Cox said via text Monday he and others withdrew the lawsuit from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit earlier this month in order to appeal U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake's original decision to reject the suit in May.
Federal court filings show the lawsuit was withdrawn from the Fourth Circuit earlier this month, and an amended one was filed in U.S. District Court in May, after Blake's ruling.
The amended lawsuit still claims Hogan's executive orders are overreaching of the state and U.S. constitutions. That includes orders that allegedly restricted religious gatherings, the right to peacefully assemble, free exercise of religion and freedom of speech, among other assertions.
Cox and other plaintiffs, which include fellow delegates Neil Parrott (R-Washington) and Warren Miller (R-Carroll and Howard) are seeking damages from Hogan and other state officials for those restrictions. Cox said in a text message it was wrong for the state to permit some protests but not others, along with restricting religious gatherings.
"The state may not prefer and praise protests that violate its orders while condemning and threatening peaceful church and political gatherings, closing businesses and locking people in their homes," Cox wrote. "So we believe this needs to be re-examined by the District Court before the Fourth Circuit rules on appeal."
When asked for his thoughts on Republican leadership in the statehouse not joining him on the lawsuit, Cox said he "would defer to the other delegates and senators and not speak on their behalf."
Hogan's office did not return a request for comment by email Monday. In their response to the amended lawsuit earlier this month, Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) and others asked Blake to again dismiss the lawsuit.
"Ultimately, much of plaintiffs’ response reduces to the insistence that, because of the importance of this case ... they 'must be permitted discovery to prove that defendants have violated their rights,'" that filing reads. "But under well-established case law, the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure do 'not unlock the doors of discovery for a plaintiff armed with nothing more than conclusions.'"
"Plaintiffs have this litigation procedure backwards: they are not permitted to use discovery ex post facto in the hope that it will lend credence to their implausible claims," the filing continues.
As of Monday, Cox, other plaintiffs and the governor's office and other defendants were still awaiting the U.S. District Court's decision.
