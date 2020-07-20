Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick and Carroll) and other plaintiffs are challenging a decision from the U.S. District District Court in Baltimore which ruled Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) executive orders during the coronavirus pandemic are constitutional.
Cox said via text Monday he and others withdrew an appeal of a temporary restraining order (TRO) and request for an injunction from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit earlier this month in order to appeal U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake’s original decision ruling against that request in May.
Federal court filings show the TRO was withdrawn from the Fourth Circuit earlier this month, and an amended one was filed in U.S. District Court in May, after Blake’s ruling.
The amended TRO and request for an injunction still claims Hogan’s executive orders are overreaching of the state and U.S. constitutions. That includes orders that allegedly restricted religious gatherings, the right to peacefully assemble, free exercise of religion and freedom of speech, among other assertions.
Cox and other plaintiffs, which include fellow delegates Neil Parrott (R-Washington) and Warren Miller (R-Carroll and Howard) are seeking relief from Hogan and other state officials for those restrictions. Cox said in a text message it was wrong for the state to permit some protests but not others, along with restricting religious gatherings.
“The state may not prefer and praise protests that violate its orders while condemning and threatening peaceful church and political gatherings, closing businesses and locking people in their homes,” Cox wrote. “So we believe this needs to be re-examined by the District Court before the Fourth Circuit rules on appeal.”
When asked for his thoughts on Republican leadership in the statehouse not joining him on the lawsuit, Cox said he “would defer to the other delegates and senators and not speak on their behalf.”
Hogan’s office did not return a request for comment by email Monday. In their response to the amended lawsuit earlier this month, Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) and others asked Blake to again dismiss the TRO and request for an injunction.
“Ultimately, much of plaintiffs’ response reduces to the insistence that, because of the importance of this case ... they ‘must be permitted discovery to prove that defendants have violated their rights,’” that filing reads. “But under well-established case law, the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure do ‘not unlock the doors of discovery for a plaintiff armed with nothing more than conclusions.’”
“Plaintiffs have this litigation procedure backwards: they are not permitted to use discovery ex post facto in the hope that it will lend credence to their implausible claims,” the filing continues.
As of Monday, Cox, other plaintiffs and the governor’s office and other defendants were still awaiting the U.S. District Court’s decision.
What, precisely has Del. Cox done to assist our state during this time of a public health emergency? Oh, yeah, tie up the AG's office and the Federal Courts with a frivolous, grandstanding lawsuit that he cut and pasted together. The man's an imbecile.
Don Quitoxe had Sancho Panza as he left La Mancha.
Cox has a bunch of religious folks, retired military buddies, a KOA, an entertainment park and Neil Parrot as his companions on his legal boondoggle (journey) here. Sancho Panza could jump foward a couple of centuries and easily fit in right here in Frederick County.
The movie Groundhog Day eventually had an ending.
So will this Don Quitoxe quest.
Cox has a valid point that the Lefties here just can't reasonably argue with, and it shows in their comments; why did the State allow all the protests to go on while not allowing people to worship in the church of their choice? Why did the state allow all the protests to go on while telling people they couldn't have gatherings of more than ten people on their own property? I'd ask for an explanation from them but, anticipating nothing but sidestepping, deflection rubbish, I'll not waste the time.
Protests were outdoors. Church services were indoors. Wow....no wonder you support trump.
Yes he did ban gathering of more then 10 people in or outside. I believe someone in Maryland was actually arrested for having several large outdoor parties. I find it amusing that while people march in the streets for equal rights, many of those same people support the government limiting assemblies of people.
I agree that people should not be packing halls and church’s right now. Just because we shouldn’t do it doesn't mean we don’t have the right too. And these rights are natural rights. No law or court has the ability to hinder them.
I don’t think people should be protesting, gathering, or doing other activities that could promote the spread of Covid. But I support the rights of these people to do so.
Were those protests specifically declared legal? Did I miss that?
How are a church and protest alike? I like my apples to taste like apples and not cabbage.
I'm guessing that you want to somehow use state power to crack down on protests and that is your real goal.
No one has said that people can't worship, they have just asked people to try not to congregate to do it as to protect them from being infection hubs.
Typically churches are buildings and you can ask that those buildings not be opened up because people that congregate in buildings are risking spreading the virus around to each other.
Protests are typically an entirely other beast and by their nature are not controllable nor are they centralized. They are generally outside and do afford people the ability to socially distance and when they can't, to wear a mask. Even with a mask, it is a lot harder to socially distance in an enclosed space. You can keep trying to compare oranges to bricks and good luck with that.
Cox just wishes he is as popular as Hogan. He knows he is not!
Del Dan, As an elected member of our government, suing another part of our government, do you think your law suit has any chance in court? If so, why did it fail the first time? Also, are you doing anything useful with the money we are paying you?
I dont think Cox has a leg to stand on.
However, the state did in fact allow BLM protests. While threatened to arrest Cox
That is a valid point and it needs to be settled in court. [ninja]
Yes, bUT Cox is a elected representative of the State. .Those marching are not and whenever did two wrongs make a right? CD totally fails to understand that.
They should have prevented unsafe demonstrating by Dan's group and BLM. I think they dropped the ball in both cases.
