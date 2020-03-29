The Maryland Department of Health reported that five additional COVID-19 deaths in the state have brought the total to 15.
The first is a Carroll County man in his 90s who had underlying health conditions, according to the news release.
The second is a Howard County resident in his 70s who also had underlying health conditions.
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball tweeted that a second resident also died, which would bring the total to 16.
“We wish them peace in the midst of their grief,” he wrote.
The three other deaths were Prince George's County residents who all had underlying health conditions.
According to the news release, they included a man in his 30s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s.
