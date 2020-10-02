Developing story: Covid in the White House

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus and are said to be suffering "mild" symptoms.
News of the president's infection has roiled world markets and added new uncertainty to the ongoing election.
This is a developing story; updates below.
Trump headed to military hospital
President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19, the White House said Friday, as the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government. Trump “remains fatigued,” his doctor said.
Congress reconsiders testing requirements after Trump infection
Congressional leaders said Friday they are taking a fresh look at requiring virus testing on Capitol Hill after President Donald Trump's virus infection revived fears of an outbreak in the close, increasingly tense quarters of the House and Senate.
Just hours after news of Trump's diagnosis shook Washington and the 2020 campaign, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, became the latest member of Congress to test positive for the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans. Each had appeared publicly without masks at various events; Lee attended the introduction Saturday of Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.
As Trump's campaign canceled or postponed in-person events, anxiety spiked on Capitol Hill, where testing and tracing is offered, but not required, for anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
“We simply cannot allow the administration’s cavalier attitude to adversely affect this branch of government," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement. "It is imperative that all results be made public in order to contain a possible outbreak and so we can determine the need for senators and staff to quarantine or self-isolate.”
Trump is "fatigued," given experimental drugs
The White House said Friday that President Donald Trump remains “fatigued” after contracting COVID-19 and has been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail for the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans and spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government.
Just a month before the presidential election, the revelation came in a Trump tweet about 1 a.m. after he had returned from an afternoon political fundraiser. He had gone ahead, saying nothing to the crowd though knowing he had been exposed to an aide with the disease that has infected millions in America and killed more than a million people worldwide.
First lady Melania Trump also tested positive, the president said, and several others in the White House have, too, prompting concern that the White House or even Trump himself might have spread the virus further.
Politicians who got close to Trump in Minnesota seek testing
Three Minnesota congressmen and one U.S. Senate candidate who flew on Air Force One with President Donald Trump shortly before he tested positive for the coronavirus moved quickly to get tested Friday, as did other political figures who came close to the president during his visit to Minnesota this week.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem also crossed paths with Trump on Wednesday when she attended a Minneapolis-area fundraiser. Spokesman Ian Fury said Noem was “not a close contact” of Trump or anyone else who tested positive.
About 40 people attended the fundraiser, Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan told Minnesota Public Radio News. A host of the $200,000-per-couple fundraiser, Cambria countertops CEO Martin Davis, did not immediately respond to telephone messages and attempts by The Associated Press to reach him through his company.
Republican U.S. Reps. Tom Emmer, Jim Hagedorn and Pete Stauber flew with the president to and from his rally in Duluth on Wednesday night. Hagedorn, who is being treated for kidney cancer, posted a photo of the three of them on his Facebook page.
Calls grow for more testing on Capital Hill
A deluge of positive COVID-19 tests that included Sen. Mike Lee, President Donald Trump and his aide Hope Hicks prompted more calls for a testing program in the Capitol and its surrounding office buildings.
"This episode demonstrates that the Senate needs a testing and contact tracing program for Senators, staff, and all who work in the Capitol complex," Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said in a statement Friday. "We simply cannot allow the administration's cavalier attitude to adversely affect this branch of government."
Biden, wife test negative
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife have both tested negative for the coronavirus, their physician announced Friday, less than 12 hours after President Donald Trump revealed his own positive diagnosis.
Dr. Kevin O'Connor said that both Bidens underwent PCR testing, a nasal swab, after it was revealed that Trump and first lady Melania Trump both have the virus. Biden and Trump shared a debate stage on Tuesday night, and both wives were in attendance.
Biden also weighed in on Twitter, saying he was happy to report the negative result.
"Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern," he wrote. "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."
Trump has 'mild' symptoms
President Donald Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms" of COVID-19 after revealing Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election.
Trump, who has spent much of the year downplaying the threat of a virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans, said he and Mrs. Trump were quarantining. The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering. A White House official said Friday morning that the president was experiencing mild symptoms but was working from the White House residence.
Stocks slump on news of Trump infection
Stocks are falling early Friday, as Wall Street’s first reaction to President Donald Trump’s testing positive for the coronavirus was to retrench.
The S&P 500 was 0.9% lower after the first few minutes of trading, dropping with stocks around the world, Treasury yields and oil as investors pulled out of riskier investments and into safer ones. A measure of investor fear also rose, but the moves weren’t close to as chaotic as earlier this year, when markets were first selling off on coronavirus fears.
Pence tests negative
Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the coronavirus Friday, his office announced, suggesting he might not have been infected by President Donald Trump, the First Lady or others on the White House staff who tested positive.
Pence's negative test alleviates immediate concerns about the presidential line of succession if Trump becomes badly ill and is unable to perform his duties. At 74 and obese, Trump faces increased odds to develop serious symptoms from the coronavirus.
The word responds to Trump's infection
News that the world’s most powerful man was infected with the world’s most notorious disease dominated screens large and small, drawing instant reactions of shock, sympathy, undisguised glee and, of course, the ever-present outrage and curiosity surrounding President Donald Trump.
World leaders were quick to offer official sympathy from the top, while something approaching schadenfreude bubbled up from elsewhere. Trump joins a growing list of the powerful who have contracted the virus, including many who were skeptical of the disease.
where the hell did they find that picture of Trump wearing a mask????????
Nice to see all of the sycophant haters alive and well. Pathetic losers.
piddle: The majority of Americans are not necessarily haters. Rather, citizens filled with complete disgust after 4 years of incompetent and frankly ignorant leadership, highlighted by lies, lack of responsibility, deliberate devisiveness, proclaimed disregard for science, and disregard and disrespect for the lives of all Americans of every color and creed. Sadly, piddle, hateful leadership begets what you might term hate, but in reality are truthful, valid and on-rarget criticisms of a president who is a failed leader and......what's worse: an abject failure as a man. Should you and others here believe that rightful criticism of Trump's destructive actions and policies, as well as his lack of responsibility and indelible hubris (which makes him believe he is above the law, including nature's) over the last 4 years denotes hate...have at it and tell those who are disgusted with the president's lack of leadership why we shouldn't be. Recall, as of Tuesday evening, he was irresponsibly telling millions of viewers around the world that wearing masks are to be laughed at .
Haters? You describe yourself and the POS OTUS.. he did everything he could to catch it. Duh.
Karma. This is in no way unexpected. In fact it it well deserved....he reaped what he sowed.
Don't wear a mask, hold hate rallies, but beware RBG's spirit lives on.
In the words of Donald, it's a hoax. I suspect they're saying this when it really isn't true. It helps keep him out of the spotlight where he runs his mouth and causes chaos at debates.
@newspostreader
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
“But it’s very, very hard when you are with people from the military or for law enforcement, and they come over to you, and they want to HUG you, and they want to KISS you, because we really have done a good job for them,” Trump said.....🤮this ain’t normal!!!
@phydeaux994
Did he say that they had tears in their eyes? Because he usually says they have tears in their eyes.
