County building closures extended

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner has closed county buildings until further notice, including senior centers, libraries and park buildings.

"The coronavirus is a serious public health emergency," Gardner said in a press release. "I urge everyone to stay at home as much as possible and continue to practice good hygiene like hand washing and social distancing."

The Frederick County landfill is still open, but the recycling drop-off center will close to the public on March 30.

Board and commission meetings are canceled until further notice.