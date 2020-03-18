When Jarrett Walsh bought The Tasting Room two weeks ago, he didn't expect to be personally delivering food all over Frederick, or sending his employees to run food to cars parked at the curb.
But that's where he is now that Gov. Larry Hogan has mandated that all restaurants cease operations besides carryout, delivery and drive-thru to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"We've had hard decisions to make," Walsh said. "How much is it going to cost to operate, what is our breaking-even point for doing sales, taking unemployment into account and then making decisions as a team and as a family to figure out what to do."
Several downtown Frederick restaurants are offering curbside pickup, made possible through the city's and Downtown Frederick Partnership's establishment of curbside pickup parking zones. These zones, which are designated with signs, are available to park in for 10 minutes to retrieve or receive carry-out orders, with no meter payment necessary.
Employees at the Tasting Room on North Market Street are wearing gloves when they bring orders to cars.
Similarly, Hippy Chick Hummus, at 237 N. Market St., is asking customers to call once they're outside the restaurant so a staff member can bring them their food. They are also doing all payments over the phone so that the staff does not have to handle credit cards or cash.
For owner Erika Born, keeping her staff safe is most important. Over the weekend, the vegan cafe kept its doors open but took precautionary measures such as disinfecting surfaces.
"But once it become apparent that that's no longer safe as per the government's mandate, we decided we're going to lock the door, it's just going to be our small staff in here," Born said.
While Born sees Hogan's mandate as necessary, she also has been stressed about deciding whether to keep her business running — and wishes the government was providing more guidance.
"Unfortunately, this position that we're in, people are going to work because they have to, and if they have to work, it's important to make sure that you're putting them in the safest position no matter what and that they feel safe," Born said.
However, Born said that business has been good the last couple of days. She recently stopped at the Common Market and saw that while brand-name hummus was well-stocked, the store was all sold out of Hippy Chick hummus.
"I just started crying... The people of Frederick are really stepping up to support their small businesses right now, I can feel it," she said.
Mike Tauraso, owner of Black Hog BBQ, which has a location on Market Street, said that his entire waitstaff is not currently working while the restaurant switches to takeout.
He hopes that the situation will end soon, since many of his employees rely on income from the restaurant to support their families.
Currently, the restaurant is offering curbside pickup and takeout via phone or online ordering at its four locations.
Walsh was concerned about his waitstaff losing income from tips and has decided to put 20 percent of the proceeds from all orders to their paychecks. Additionally, Walsh will be selling meat from his providers at wholesale prices, now that many grocery stores in the area are selling out of staples like ground beef.
Walsh said he's not trying to make any money off the sale but instead "provide a service" to the community, in addition to discounting menu items and offering a special $10 menu.
Many restaurants have limited their hours, including Pretzel and Pizza Creations at 210 N. Market Street. Mihi Trica, the general manager, said that hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday. The restaurant usually stays open until 3 a.m. on the weekend, but Trica doesn't expect a lot of late-night customers in the coming weeks.
Pretzel and Pizza Creations is allowing customers inside to pick up their food, as is Black Hog.
Although dining in is no longer an option, both Walsh and Born said that they've seen great turnout for their carry-out and delivery options.
"It seems like the people of Frederick are doing what they can to support the local businesses," Born said. "It's beautiful."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.