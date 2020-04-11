For those who have been waiting to take driver’s education, it’s never been easier. Students don’t even have to leave their own homes to take classes.
On March 16, the Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) sent out a bulletin to driver’s education schools stating that the state-mandated 30 hours of classes could be held online over video conference.
For Jonathan Widmyer, manager of Widmyer Driving School, the announcement was both a relief and a challenge. He was glad the business – which his father owns — would still be making money, but he had never used Zoom before, or set up online classes.
Luckily, it was easier than he thought.
“I told myself I probably wouldn’t pursue this, but once I knew the state of emergency was getting worse, then I thought we better figure out something,” Widmyer said. “And I’m glad we did because it’s way easier than I anticipated.”
The MVA also requires all students to be on camera while they take the class, so as long as somebody has an internet connection and a webcam they are able to take the class.
While MVA branch offices are closed across the state and future drivers cannot go get their permits, it is not actually required to have a permit to take the instruction part of driver’s education.
They will need to have their permit before they complete the 6-hour driving portion of the class. When that portion will be available once again is still unclear.
Online driver’s education classes have also been mandated by the state to be capped at 20 students, while in-person classes were capped at 30. Because of this, Widmyer has increased the price of the courses to make up for the loss of students.
Classes run for two weeks, Monday through Friday, for three hours each day, similar to how in-person classes operate. The instructors present their classes live and students complete a quiz at the end of each 3-hour session.
Widmyer said that they are trying to keep the student participation active, but that a lot of their activities don’t translate online.
“We do a lot more activities in person, like group activities, and games and stuff,” Widmyer said. “But that part gets taken away a little bit.”
In addition to driver’s education, Widmyer Driving School also offers driver improvement, which drivers with over five points on their license must take. Driver improvement will also be offered online so that those who need to complete the course still can.
Widmyer Driving School has seven locations through Maryland, but is only running one class at a time. Still, Widmyer is thankful that he has the opportunity to keep business going.
“We basically couldn’t have any business without this online class, so this is great for us to still bring in money and still give some of our instructors job opportunity,” Widmyer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.