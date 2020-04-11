A very important essential worker made the rounds in Walkersville on Saturday: the Easter Bunny.
The Easter Bunny rode in the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Department’s utility truck as they drove him along the same route as their Santa Parade, waving to families who were watching from their yards.
Fire Chief Randy Williams said that the parade was possible because Laura Malec, a realtor with Keller Williams, was able to reroute the Easter bunny to the fire department after an Easter egg hunt that was cancelled due to the coronavirus.
“We’re not throwing anything, it’s really just bringing the bunny around to lift peoples’ spirits and hopefully it takes their minds off of everything that’s going on with the coronavirus, and being locked in the house,” Williams said.
A fleet of blue firetrucks turned on their sirens and made their way through Walkersville’s neighborhoods starting at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Families stood on their lawns or sat in parked cars on the side of the road to wave to the firefighters and the Easter Bunny.
Mary and Butch Leatherman were outside their house with their 7-year-old granddaughter, Sophie Kaufman.
Sophie was excited to see the Easter Bunny in the parade, since it was the first time ever the fire department was doing it.
“I think it’s a nice gesture,” Butch Leatherman said.
The bunny was decked out in a purple tuxedo and ,face paint as he rode in the back of the utility truck.
“He looked like an Easter Bunny from The Grinch,” Sophie said.
Quaid Ireland, 10, came out with his father Pete Ireland to see the Easter Bunny. They parked on the side of the road and rolled down the windows when the trucks came by. With no plans for Easter, it was nice to get out of the house, they said.
Walkersville wasn’t the only town in Frederick County that had a visit from the Easter Bunny. Jefferson also saw him, riding in the back of a pick-up truck.
Ashley Fell explained that the Ruritan came up with the idea of doing a small Easter Bunny parade since their usual Easter Bunny breakfast was cancelled due to coronavirus. Jim Morgan volunteered to get a costume and dress up, and his grandson chauffeured him around the town.
“He dressed up as the Easter Bunny and we made a bunch of signs, hit as many of the streets as we could, because right now we need some smiles and hope and the kids need to have some fun,” she said.
While almost all Easter Sunday events have been cancelled, many churches throughout Frederick County are hosting livestream worship services.
One of those churches is the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ. Rev. Barbara Kershner Daniel said that the church is planning on live streaming a service at 10:30 a.m. from their sanctuary on Sunday morning. Although she said that the holiday will be difficult for her and her congregation to spend apart, the church leaders have worked to make the experience as community-oriented as possible.
The church usually covers a cross in flowers on Easter Sunday and then puts it outside. They decided to still collect flowers, staggering drop off times so that the church wasn’t crowded.
They then decorated the cross, which will be in the background of the livestream.
“I do think that is going to give people some comfort, something that’s meaningful to them and part of a tradition,” she said.
As hard as it is, she knows that being apart on the holiday is what’s needed right now.
“As difficult as it is as for pastors and the church not to have services tomorrow, it’s the right thing to do. This is definitely an act of love,” Kershner Daniel said. “It is a small sacrifice compared to the implications of not paying attention.”
