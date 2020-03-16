Emmitsburg staff and town officials will close the town office for two weeks and other events are postponed, Mayor Don Briggs announced Monday.
Town officials will reevaluate on March 30 whether to reopen, Briggs said. Arbor Day, scheduled for April 4, is canceled. Yard waste and recycling pickup on March 21 and April 4 are also canceled, he said.
The town meeting and public hearing scheduled for April 6 will be a "virtual meeting," with more details being announced later.
"Water, sewer and public works is taking steps to ensure full services during this emergency situation," Briggs said in a statement. "Individuals and families who are in need of essential supplies or services, please reach out to your elected officials or town staff [at] info@emmitsburgmd.gov."
Briggs said in an interview Monday he and town staff were still reviewing the logistics of holding a virtual meeting, but added keeping every one of the town's residents safe was his priority.
"I think it’s the safest thing for us to do right at this moment," he said. "We want to do social distancing and we’re going to do everything we possibly can to protect our residents and especially those who are most vulnerable at this time."
