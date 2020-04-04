Mayor of Thurmont John Kinnaird said he heard from about 20 employees of NVR, the manufacturing facility, that they felt unsafe going into work due to fear of the coronavirus, two weeks ago.
Since then, he’s done everything he could to help. He reached out to Congressman Jamie Raskin. He reached out to Frederick County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer.
But at the end of the day, NVR falls into an “essential business” category — construction — and are therefore allowed to stay open during the statewide stay-at-home order.
Employees, according to Kinnaird, said that with over 300 employees working each shift, they felt unsafe going into work for fear of contracting the coronavirus or unknowingly spreading it. NVR’s employees travel from a range of places to get to work, including parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Kristy Eriksson, principal and co-leader of the Labor, Employment, Benefits & Immigration Practice Group at Miles & Stockbridge, said that under the new Families First Coronavirus Response Act, employees of essential businesses are not granted special time off for avoiding work due to a general coronavirus fear.
“Unfortunately, that’s the situation that we’re all in right now, everybody is afraid and everybody is at risk for going out, and so that doesn’t set you apart and give you a reason to take leave or probably not even to collect unemployment,” Eriksson said.
However, if that employee has an underlying condition or has been asked to self-quarantine by a healthcare professional, they are entitled to paid leave.
That paid leave is in addition to the employee’s paid time off, and will be reimbursed to the employer by the government through a payroll tax credit, Eriksson said.
Additionally, employers with less than 500 employees are not subject to the FFCRA. Employers such as NVR would then not be entitled to these benefits.
Kinnaird received a letter from the company outlining what they are doing to keep their workers safe during the pandemic, and noted that they are offering unpaid leave but not firing any workers for choosing to stay home. Kinnaird sent the information to The Frederick News-Post.
The company is also staggering arrival times, break times and departures; encouraging employees who can work from home to do so; and eliminated and reduced common employee areas and “choke points” throughout the facility.
Denise Jacoby, the executive officer of the Frederick County Building Industry Association, said that there is a concern among construction workers county-wide about going into work, but that employers are doing all they can to keep them safe.
“We’ve slowed everything down, and the reason you slow things down is to accommodate fewer people at the same time on the job site, that’s very important,” Jacoby said.
Jacoby also said that only one trade is allowed on a site at a time to limit the amount of people working at once. And all workers are recommended to stay six feet away from each other.
Eriksson said that there are no federal mandates yet in place for what employers have to do to keep their workers safe specifically from the coronavirus, but that the Occupational Safety and Health Act requires all employers to provide a safe working environment for their employees.
Eriksson’s clients have had numerous questions about what the FFCRA means for their businesses. While she did her best to parce the 125-page act into a webinar that could answer their questions, she knows that things are likely to change again within the upcoming weeks.
“If you think about what it looked like now as opposed to what everything looked like three weeks ago, could I say, what are we going to be looking at three weeks from now? Who even knows,” Eriksson said. “So we’re just trying to keep up.”
Lets keep it honest. Any company that can keep the revenue coming in is going to do so - "essential" or not. Hey, those 2 employees going through the gate are NOT social distancing! and there you have it...
Covid 19 is a republican pandemic
Yeah, yeah, yeah. [yawn]
In part, this article reads: "Additionally, employers with less than 500 employees are not subject to the FFCRA. Employers such as NVR would then not be entitled to these benefits." This is, plain and simple, wrong and to print it is typically irresponsible. The FFCRA states: "Covered employers: The paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave provisions of the FFCRA apply to certain public employers, and private employers with fewer than 500 employees.”
https://www.dol.gov/sites/dolgov/files/WHD/Pandemic/FFCRA-Employee_Paid_Leave_Requirements.pdf
Additionally, the FFCRA noticed posted in my company's office states “In general, employees of private sector employers with fewer than 500 employees, and certain public sector employers, are eligible for up to two weeks of fully or partially paid sick leave for COVID-19 related reasons (see below.) Employees who have been employed for at least 30 days prior to their leave request may be eligible for up to an additional 10 weeks of partially paid expanded family and medical leave for reason #5 below.” Following this on the notice are the reasons why employees may qualify to receive the paid leave benefits. Reason #2 states that the employee "has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine related top COCID-19."
Unless I'm missing something, I believe a correction to the article is in order.
Not sure how many employees NVR has, but the FFCRA only applies to companies with fewer that 500 employees. Right or wrong, this was apparently a legislative compromise, based on an assumption that larger companies already has some sort of sick leave benefits. Even when FFCRA applies, it does not cover leave if a company is not operating, it only covers leave for employees who are out for up to 80 hours for a variety of COVID-19 related reasons, and then for another 10 weeks only if out because the employee has no other options to care for a child. It also does not cover anyone who does not come to work for fear of becoming infected.
10 NYPD officers died
because Trump lied
A lot more than 10 have died because the Dotard lied. A lot more than that. A lot more.
NVR. First step would be to send immigration agents there to conduct an I-9 verification audit. They will lose 2/3 of their work force.
If immigration agents went to your company to conduct an I-9 verification audit you'd probably loose closer to 95% or so of your work force, wouldn't you Pb?
You should pause before responding. How do you think I know about I-9 audits?
We were audited in March 2018. Went smoothly.
So you say...….
So Kohl's who sells clothes cannot be open, but Wal-mart can who also sells clothes, can be opened.
Like the old blue laws, "drug stores" like Peoples which happened to devote 5% of their floor space to a pharmacy could open on Sunday, while "variety stores" like Woolworth which didn't, could not open even though both stores sold the same repertoire of cheap junk. Finally lobbyists got the state to force "drug stores" to rope off everything but the pharmacy. You know how long that lasted.
What would really be nice around here is if non-essential people would stop leisurely shopping and coming out in public so frequently in order to keep those forced to work safe. I am seeing a fine line between exerting one's independence and just plain selfishness. Why won't the people in this area take this virus seriously? Do you all want to take the chance you are a carrier, infecting medical personnel, your local grocery employees stocking your goods, or an employee forced to work construction so s/he can spread it to their family?...or do your actions show you don't give a darn and if that's the case, how many need to die or get sick before you do?
This company appears to be taking reasonable steps to keep workers safe. However one must question how making trailer parts is 'essential'. Essential to what? That's the question nobody asks. Why is construction an essential business?? All construction? Construction of a new doughnut shop is essential?? What about construction of a new police station? What this state and country is a good definition of essential. With gun shops, sex toy shops, liquor stores and churches among "essential" operations depending on the state, while clothing retailers, shoe stores, restaurants and offices are forced to close, the whole sham needs to be cleaned up. And that's what it is, a stupid lousy no-good sham. My bet is essential businesses are those whose owners kiss the butt of the governor the loudest, and nothing more.
Would nearly agree, but the essential business / workers are defined by the federal govt., not states.
Thank you Tatt2ed, people don't know or do not realize, that the essential list is provided by the federal government, not the States.
You are pathetic
