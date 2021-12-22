Health experts are urging those who are planning on traveling for the holidays to get a COVID-19 test, but they say you might be waiting a while for one.
Dennis R. Schrader, secretary of the Maryland Department of Health, said Wednesday Marylanders should get a COVID-19 test before gathering with loved ones.
“As we move further into the holidays and winter season continues, getting vaccinated, boosted and tested are the most important precautions Marylanders can take to protect themselves against COVID-19 and the Delta and Omicron variants,” Schrader said in a news release. “Increasing community access to COVID-19 testing remains a priority and we are introducing new initiatives each week.”
Locally, Rissah Watkins, spokesperson for the Frederick County Health Department, echoed Schrader’s statements. But Watkins acknowledged the demand for testing is very high right now, thanks to holiday traveling and increased fears over the omicron variant. She said this is leading to long wait times at many testing sites.
Moreover, rapid COVID test distribution events earlier this week in Frederick and Baltimore quickly ran through their supply of kits.
Watkins encourages those who are seeking to get a test by health professionals to go to COVIDtest.maryland.gov, where they can find information about a testing site close to them.
Frederick County has two free COVID-19 testing sites. One is run by the county health department on the Golden Mile at 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H. This testing site is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. but will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
The other is run by Frederick Health Hospital and is located in the Frederick Health Village at 1 Frederick Health Way. Open from 8 a.m. to noon, this site requires a doctor’s order to visit. It will be closed on Dec. 25.
