Tena Charles is a strong woman with a great sense of humor.
Wanda Bowman, her granddaughter, said she loves her very much. And she worries for her 95-year-old grandmother. Especially now, as Charles is one of the residents at Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center, a nursing home with one of the recent outbreaks of COVID-19.
Six residents were diagnosed with the disease, according to the Frederick County Health Department. One, a man in his 80s, died from it.
Including the six patients, Frederick County has 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two deaths. At least 20 people have recovered from the disease.
Charles is not one of the six residents, although she was feverish and tested positive for the flu. Bowman expressed frustration with the nursing home when it came to informing families about the outbreak.
Bowman is not the immediate contact for her grandmother, so she hears about her grandmother’s nursing home through her mother and aunt. They told her that they found out about it an hour or two before the Frederick County Health Department announced the outbreak.
“What took them so long to tell people this was going on?” Bowman said. “I just wonder how long this has been happening before they couldn't keep it under wraps any longer. That's very frustrating to me. I don't have the answers to that.”
The Frederick County Health Department learned of the first case several days before the other cases were reported, said Rissah Watkins, the department's director of Planning, Assessment and Communication. She could not say the exact date due to privacy concerns.
The nursing home received results for the first patient on March 27, with notifications to families starting March 28, said Annaliese Impink, spokeswoman for the nursing home.
"All families were contacted," Impink said in an email. "While our conversations with our residents regarding COVID-19 began before we received positive results, once we received news of a positive result we individually notified every resident."
When Bowman found out, she said she felt fearful.
“I felt sick to my stomach because I just started crying because she's been through so much in her life, all the battles that she's overcome, like I would hate for this to be the thing that keeps her out of this world,” Bowman said.
Bowman is not the only family member with concerns about the outbreak. The daughter of a resident raised concerns about a lack of testing when she reached out to the News-Post. The woman asked that her name not be used out of fear that speaking about the nursing home could affect her mother’s care.
“I know that she could possibly lose her life with this and to be alone and she's aware of that, it's sad,” the woman said.
The woman’s mother had a fever and required oxygen. She was told that her mother would be tested for the flu, but not COVID-19. She asked if her mother would be tested, but was told that the nursing home did not have tests.
Her mother's condition worsened and she had to make a choice between sending her to Frederick Health Hospital, where she would be intubated, or to be put into comfort care, the woman said.
The woman chose the latter, adding that her mother had a Do Not Resuscitate order. She was told her mother would have up to 48 hours to live.
Her mother has since gotten better enough that she could video chat with her for about two minutes, the woman said. Her mother was not able to do more than two minutes due to breathing difficulties.
The woman does not know if her mother has been tested for COVID-19.
“I’m just so frustrated and angry,” she said.
One of her frustrations is similar to Bowman’s. The woman said she did not find out until she saw information online about the outbreak. She knew that two residents had tested positive, but not the others, she said.
“I think they should have informed everybody,” the woman said. “...We know that this is out there. We know that there's this chance and we know that nursing homes are much more high risk. We know that, but when you have a loved one in a facility, and it is there, I think you should know, you should be [told], they should let you know.”
In a statement, Impink said that the center notifies staff and calls families after confirming a positive case.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updated information and education to the center, staff, patients, residents and families, as updates become available,” Impink said in the statement. “We appreciate the continued support of the long-term care community, and the agencies and associations that support us in our efforts.”
The center took heightened precautions and is following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Impink said. They have also provided appropriate personal protective equipment.
Staff and outside essential health care providers are screened for respiratory illness, including a temperature check, Impink said.
“Ensuring residents and staff have protection to keep them safe during this pandemic is of utmost importance to us. We are doing everything in our power to protect our residents and staff,” she said in the statement.
Impink did not respond to questions about testing residents, how many total residents are in the facility and how many residents there are in a room.
The Frederick County Health Department liaison to long-term care facilities will look into claims that there were not enough tests, said Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick County health officer.
It is still too early to know how the disease entered the facility, Brookmyer said. Visitation was halted in mid-March.
Nursing homes can be worrisome spots for outbreaks, Brookmyer said. Residents tend to be older and require a higher level of care, which means they may have underlying health conditions.
It is also easy to spread a disease like COVID-19 when people are kept close together. Bowman said her grandmother has a roommate.
There were no new cases reported by the nursing home as of Friday at 5 p.m., Watkins said.
Bowman wants it to stay that way.
What I fall to understand is why more people don't take their relatives out of nursing homes. Not all can but some certainly can and should. If you are still working hire someone to take care of them at home. If not working it is not a issue. The remainder would be less likely to get sick.
Still, the nursing home was negligent in not doing more and giving quicker notifications.
The staff needs to take better care of disinfecting their entire bodies prior to entering.
