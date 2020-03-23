Frederick Community College announced Monday that remote instruction would continue for the remainder of the spring semester amid growing concerns over COVID-19. All buildings on campus will remain closed.
FCC is the third and final college in Frederick County to make such a decision due to the coronavirus.
“Faculty, staff, and administration will continue to help you complete your academic and career goals. Your success is our priority,” FCC President Elizabeth Burmaster said in a letter to students.
The college’s spring break will still take place as scheduled from April 6 through 12, but commencement has been put on hold.
“One of my greatest joys as your president is awarding your diploma at the Commencement ceremony. It is with great sadness that we have to reschedule the May 21, 2020 Commencement ceremony for a later date when we are confident of the safety and well-being of our graduates and their guests,” Burmaster said, adding that a new date will be scheduled and students will be notified no later than April 15.
FCC is the first college in the county to postpone commencement ceremonies.
Burmaster made the assurance though that the delay of the ceremony will not affect students who are receiving degrees or certificates or those who are transferring to other institutions.
The FCC Foundation is also maintaining the Student Success Fund for currently enrolled students who need emergency assistance with food and other needs. Students can apply for assistance at www.frederick.edu/studentsuccess.
Mount St. Mary’s University and Hood College both previously announced they would continue with online instruction only for the remainder of the semester.
