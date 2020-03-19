Children 18 years old and younger can receive free lunch from Frederick County Public Schools at two new locations starting Monday, March 23.
Students can pick up meals to go from Concord Mobile Homes Park at 4828 Pioneer Circle, Jefferson, and the New Market Shopping Center parking lot at 11717 Old National Pike, New Market.
Lunch will be served each weekday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No identification is required for students to receive a meal.
FCPS is operating the meal service at sites throughout the county while public schools are closed. For more information, visit fcps.org/update.
